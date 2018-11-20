Cult-favorite women’s work and gym bag startup Dagne Dover is offering 20% off for Black Friday

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Dagne Dover/Facebook

Dagne Dover, one of our favorite places to shop for leather, neoprene, and canvas bags to carry for work and beyond, is offering 20% off all of its bags from November 20 through November 28, with the code “GRATITUDE”.

There are three collections to shop from: the canvas Signature Collection, the Leather Collection, and the neoprene 365 Collection.

Here at Insider Picks, we can’t recommend the company Dagne Dover enough if you’re looking for sophisticated, high-quality bags.

These bags aren’t just arm candy though – from office-appropriate gym bags to premium laptop bags, they’re designed to be highly functional and tailored to the needs of a modern working woman.

From November 20 through November 28 at Dagne Dover, you can get 20% off the bags that have never failed us. This deal applies online and at its holiday pop-up at 419 Broome St. in New York.

That means no tote, clutch, wallet, or backpack is left out. This Black Friday sale is the best time of the year to gift yourself or a fellow girl boss one of Dagne Dover’s timeless looks from its Signature Collection or a new, seasonal style.

See our top picks for what you should buy below, or shop all of Dagne Dover’s bags here.

Weston Laptop Bag

This bag protects your important tech from water and other elements, and it’s very comfortable to carry. With a laptop sleeve, a trolley sleeve, interior Airmesh and zipper pockets, and an exterior pocket, it’s the only bag you need to carry on your out-of-office days. Find our review of the Weston Laptop Bag here.

Dakota Backpack

Backpacks typically conjure up associations with school kids and traveling, but this neoprene backpack is sophisticated enough to bring to work. Find our review of the Dakota Backpack here.

Allyn Tote

One of the company’s best sellers is the large work bag that Insider Picks editor Ellen Hoffman carries every day. It’s not cheap, but this sale at least brings the price to under $300. Find our review of the Allyn Tote here.

Ace Fanny Pack

The fuzzy shearling pack is part of the special Holiday Collection, but you can also pick up this trendy and functional fanny pack in different neoprene prints and solid colors.

Classic Tote

This tote has many useful features, including a water bottle holder, padded laptop compartment, and key leash that makes your keys easier to find. It’s available in nine beautiful, muted colors. Find our review of the Classic Tote here.

Landon Carryall

