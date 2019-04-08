21 people have accused a teen-favorite pop star of sexual misconduct after police let him off with just a warning

caption Dahvie Vanity of Blood on the Dance Floor performing in 2012. source Daniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images

Blood on the Dance Floor singer Dahvie Vanity – whose real name is Jesus Torres – was let off with a warning after he allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in 2007, according to HuffPost.

Later that year, Torres started his band, which is popular among teens. He’s since been accused of sexual misconduct against 21 women.

For years, the singer – whose real name is Jesus Torres – has been accused of rape and sexual assault through whisper networks in the music community. Torres’s electronic band, Blood on the Dance Floor, targets teenagers as its audience, and many of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct were underage at the time, according to HuffPost.

In 2007, Dianna Farrell, then 14 years old living in Florida, told police that she met Torres online. Torres drove to her house after her mother left and had her perform oral sex on him, she told police.

Yet Torres – then known Myspace as “Dahvie the Elite Hair God” – wasn’t charged. Torres said he didn’t know how young Farrell was, according to police documents obtained by HuffPost. He was let off with a warning, even though Florida doesn’t consider ignorance of a victim’s age an acceptable defense, according to HuffPost.

Torres founded Blood on the Dance Floor later that year.

In August 2018, the publication Metalsucks reported the accounts of six women who accused Torres of sexual assault. All six said they were underage at the time. In December, HuffPost reported the accounts of 12 victims who accused Torres of sexual misconduct, including rape. HuffPost now reports that the number of victim accounts has risen to 21.