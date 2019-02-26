These healthy $7 breakfast bowls aim to mimic meals like cheesy grits and breakfast burritos — here’s what we thought

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest is a startup that sends pre-portioned, superfood-based meals and smoothies to your home either weekly or monthly.

They’re made by a team of chefs and nutritionists and can be prepared in as little as 30 seconds, usually only requiring heating.

The startup has added healthy breakfast bowls to its lineup. They’re inspired by favorite breakfasts like cheesy grits or a burrito bowl. We tried them to see how they stacked up.

Daily Harvest isn’t the cheapest healthy-eating option ($7 – $8 per meal), but we think it has an unrivaled combination of taste and convenience.

Daily Harvest, if you haven’t heard of it, is a startup that sends you frozen cups of pre-portioned meals that a team of nutritionists and chefs co-design for equal taste and nutrition. Each cup typically runs from $7-$8, and you can order everything from healthy lattes to harvest bowls to smoothies that can be made in under a minute at home – typically by pouring the contents into a blender, pan, or microwave-safe bowl. They’re always plant-based, gluten-free, and organic, and they’ll come in shipments either weekly or monthly, depending on your preference.

In other words, Daily Harvest is the loophole you should mention the next time you’re watching a red carpet show and someone says “No wonder they all look so amazing – I’d look like that too if I had a chef making delicious and healthy foods for me every night.” That’s probably why it counts so many big names as its investors: Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay, to name a few.

Daily Harvest has already made healthy lunches, dinners, and complex smoothies easier. Now, the company has addressed breakfast with “breakfast bowls” (starting at $6.99) inspired by its customers’ beloved breakfast foods – like an open-faced burrito or cheesy grits. This way, you can enjoy “slow foods” even if you’re running out the door or already at the office, quietly chewing while on a conference call.

Rachel Drori, Founder and CEO of Daily Harvest, told Business Insider “The idea for breakfast bowls came directly from our devotees … it became clear they wanted some vegetable-packed savory options made especially for this time of day. Our in-house chef and nutritionist co-create all of our delicious recipes directly with our customers, so we were able to create not just any savory breakfast items, but the very flavors they were craving.”

The collaboration doesn’t stop there. After the in-house chefs and nutritionists, who work hand-in-hand at the startup’s headquarter kitchen, take customer ideas and then create recipes from scratch, they invite the same people to try the dishes ahead of their launch. Based on customer feedback, the team creates more and more iterations until they’re finally ready to launch. Even then, Drori says “The process is never complete. Even after we launch something new, we refine our recipes for months afterward based on how our community responds.”

For the breakfast line, the team took into account what the body needs to begin the day effectively.

“When it comes to breakfast in particular, we really focused on whole nutrition with all of the macro and micronutrients you need to kick-start your day and maintain energy and focus until lunch,” Drori explained.

Here are the breakfast bowls that are currently available:

All of them are organic, plant-based, and gluten-free, and preparation is as simple as dumping the farm-frozen contents into a microwavable bowl. Find more on how each one tastes in our personal reviews further down.

source Daily Harvest

The cost and other concerns

If $7 on breakfast isn’t so bad to you, and you’re after convenient, healthy foods that require zero prep, this could be a great option. They’re tasty, healthy, and as easy to make as dumping farm-frozen foods into a microwavable bowl (you can also use the stove if you prefer).

If you’re on a budget, the price can be hard to justify at $6.99 per cup. But, if you like the sound of them, it may be a good compromise to get a small monthly box and have them on hand for busy mornings where convenience is the top priority. It’s also worth considering what it would be like to recreate these recipes at home. As a single person buying groceries for one, it can be less expensive to buy diverse, healthy meals this way. Even if I trusted myself to go buy the organic cauliflower, tomato, butternut squash, kale, flax seeds, and za’atar to make the Butternut Squash Kale Shakshuka, I would likely see a portion of those ingredients go to waste or grow tired of eating it every day in order to see a financial benefit from home shopping. And, being honest with myself, I probably wouldn’t reliably make this for myself – mornings are the busiest part of my day, and breakfast is almost always on the chopping block. If I do eat, it’s not healthy – it’s fast.

It’s also worth noting that some cups are more filling than others. You may find yourself having to supplement one or two of them with more food to fill you up. We didn’t run into that most days, but it depends on you, and what you’d be happy to get for $6.99 per meal.

My last concern was its ecological impact. According to Drori, the company’s packaging is now 100% recyclable, and shipping packaging is made from post-consumer materials. For instance, if you cut open the liners, you’ll find recycled denim – “possibly your jeans from high school, which is biodegradable.”

All in all, Daily Harvest delivers on its claims of fast, tasty, healthy food. If that’s worth the cost to you, you should give it a try to see if it’s a good fit for your lifestyle.

We tried the Daily Harvest Breakfast Bowls. Find our thoughts on each below.

Sweet Potato + Wild Rice Hash

source Daily Harvest

The Sweet Potato + Wild Rice Hash was delicious, and it kept me full – but not weighed down or stuffed – for longer than I would expect a breakfast (healthy or not) to. Daily Harvest would likely attribute this to the all-star ingredients of sweet potato and wild rice for slow-burning energy. The avocado was a great addition, and the warm mushrooms were tasty – and they supposedly boost immune support. The only thing I was more excited about that taste and nutrition is that the extent of preparation was just dumping this cup into a microwave-safe bowl. – Mara Leighton, reporter

Spinach + Shiitake Grits

source Daily Harvest

I really liked Daily Harvest’s cheese grits. Granted, they weren’t really anything like cheese grits, but they tasted delicious. The mushrooms gave it a heartier feel and earthier flavor, and I felt full after eating a bowl at work (and it usually takes a lot for me to feel full in the morning). – Sally Kaplan, editor

Broccoli Rice + Dill Pilaf

source Daily Harvest

Dietary: Keto

This bowl was tasty, and that’s surprising coming from someone who wouldn’t call themselves a fan of dill. It’s going to look lean, and you may need to supplement it later on in the day, but it will give you the sort of clean energy that feels light – never weighed down. The crunchy seed blend was a great texture and a good source of protein, and broccoli rice and coconut cream were delicious under lemon-dill dressing. All in all, a good breakfast, though you may be a little underwhelmed by the portion size. – Mara Leighton, reporter

Butternut Squash + Kale Shakshuka

source Daily Harvest

Dietary: Paleo

I tried the Butternut Squash Harvest Bowl as well, and it was pretty good, but not as delicious as the cheese grits. It felt a lot like a grain bowl minus the grains, and didn’t quite satiate my breakfast-food craving. What I did like about it, though, was that the butternut squash wasn’t so sweet that it negated the idea of this being a savory bowl. If you love butternut squash and don’t generally eat large breakfasts, you may really enjoy this one. It just wasn’t my top choice.– Sally Kaplan, editor

Overall impressions

source Daily Harvest

Overall, we found the foods to be delicious and, for the most part, filling. However, $7 can feel like a lot of money for a daily breakfast. Though, as Sally put it, “If you plan on just keeping these around for those super-busy mornings when you need a quick, savory alternative to your regular oatmeal, it feels worth the investment. Plus, you’re really paying for the convenience, which is worth it for busy days.”

If you’re someone who reliably meal preps, and you’re savvy with perishable groceries, this may not be as appealing. If you hate cooking, lead a busy lifestyle, and/or are trying to be healthy – and you don’t mind spending $7 on breakfast – then you’re a great candidate for Daily Harvest. Taste, nutrition, and convenience are not concerns here. I’d recommend giving it a shot if you’re curious, and figuring out if you just keep them around for busy mornings or if you commit to a more in-depth subscription.