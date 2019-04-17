Daimler and BMW’s car-sharing service was reportedly hacked in Chicago and up to 100 luxury cars are missing or stolen

caption Daimler, Mercedes-Benz’s parent company, and BMW merged their car sharing services, formerly known as car2go and DriveNow, and in February. source Car2Go

The car-sharing service Share Now has been hacked in Chicago, CBS Chicago reporter Brad Edwards said on Twitter.

Up to 100 Mercedes-Benz and other luxury vehicles are reportedly missing or have been stolen.

A number of those vehicles have been involved in criminal activity, Edwards said, and over 12 people are in police custody.

A Share Now representative said the service has been temporarily suspended in Chicago “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Share Now (formerly car2go) is currently working with law enforcement to neutralize a fraud issue,” the representative said. “No personal or confidential member information has been compromised.”

A Chicago Police Department representative said the department did not yet have information to share on the matter.

Daimler, Mercedes-Benz’s parent company, and BMW merged their car sharing services, formerly known as car2go and DriveNow, in February. The companies also revealed plans for a partnership that, in addition to car-sharing, will involve ride-hailing, electric-vehicle charging, and other mobility technologies and services. Combined, Daimler and BMW will invest $1.1 billion in the partnership.