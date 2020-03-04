Dairy industry protesters stormed the stage during Joe Biden’s victory speech on Super Tuesday

caption Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Protesters holding signs reading “Let Dairy Die” stormed the stage during Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s victory speech on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The protesters reportedly represent the anti-dairy group “Direct Action Everywhere.”

Biden was in the middle of celebrating his wins in seven of the 14 primaries on Super Tuesday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Protesters holding signs reading “Let Dairy Die” stormed the stage during Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s victory speech on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The protesters reportedly represent the anti-dairy group “Direct Action Everywhere,” a California-based animal rights group. Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior adviser, rushed on the stage and helped drag one of the protesters off and won praise online for her heroism.

Biden was in the middle of celebrating his wins in seven of the 14 primaries on Super Tuesday – an unexpectedly strong outcome for a candidate who was struggling to break through in a crowded field of moderates before Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out this week.

Wow @SymoneDSanders rushing on stage was downright heroic. pic.twitter.com/2ApWdKiO1W — Sean Savett (@ssavett) March 4, 2020

Biden getting interrupted by Direct Action Everywhere, anti-dairy protesters who have been all over California. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2020

The same group crashed the stage at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders last month.

“Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter, and I’m here to ask you to stop pumping up the dairy industry and to stop pumping up animal agriculture,” one protester said. “I believe in you…” she added, before the mic cut out and security appeared to approach her on stage.

Bernie supporter pleads to #LetDairyDie in his rally live stream! Gets in a few sentences before audio is cut, & the banners from the rest of the group are visible for quite a while before the video feed is itself cut. Thank you for such a brave action @priyadxe27 @DxEverywhere!! pic.twitter.com/tyVFsFEUoJ — AJ Jivdaya (@bunnydad_aj) February 16, 2020

Ellen Cranely contributed to this report.