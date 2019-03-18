Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones for the start of spring

Dairy Queen is kicking off spring by giving away free ice cream cones to customers.

On Wednesday, March 20 – the first day of spring – Dairy Queen enthusiasts can pick up a small vanilla soft-serve cone for free at participating locations.

From March 21 to 31, Dairy Queen will also be offering small regular or dipped soft-serve cones for 50 cents each through the DQ mobile app.

Dairy Queen is kicking off the first day of spring by offering its customers free ice cream cones at participating locations.

This Wednesday, March 20, customers throughout the United States can swing by their local Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill to pick up a small vanilla soft-serve cone compliments of the ice cream and fast-food chain.

The offer is limited to just one cone per visitor while supplies last at select non-mall locations.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ Maria Hokanson said in a press release. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”

Read more: What ice cream flavor you should eat, based on your zodiac sign

And the Dairy Queen deals don’t stop with the first day of spring. For the entire week following free cone day, Dairy Queen will be offering small regular or dipped soft-serve cones for 50 cents each through the DQ mobile app. The new DQ orange, creamy and crunchy dreamsicle dip, or DQ classic chocolate dip cones are included in the deal.

You can find your local Dairy Queen or DQ Chill & Grill through the store locator on the company’s website.