Dairy Queen is now serving Sour Patch Kids Blizzards that basically lets you drink candy

- Dairy Queen is now offering a Sour Patch Kids Blizzard through July 2019.
- The July Blizzard of the Month is made with Sour Patch Kids Bitz and Sour Patch Kids Redberry soft serve.
- The announcement comes just two weeks after the ice cream giant announced its “Zero Gravity Blizzard,” which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
- The cross-promotion comes a week after the candy company announced that pickier fans of the candy could now buy entire bags of just red or blue Sour Patch Kids.
You can now buy a Sour Patch Kids Blizzard from Dairy Queen.
The July 2019 Blizzard of the Month is made with Sour Patch Kids Bitz – instead of entire Sour Patch Kids – and is blended with Sour Patch Kids Redberry soft serve.
Dairy Queen’s tart treat comes just a week after it was announced that pickier fans of the candy can buy entire bags of just red or blue Sour Patch Kids, two of its most popular flavors, at 7-Eleven.
Dairy Queen took to Twitter to announce its new Blizzard with a series of tweets, even changing its avatar in a nod to the new cross-promotion.
— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 1, 2019
It’s happening. No one can stop them. Plan your summer accordingly. Introducing the NEW @SourPatchKids BLIZZARD Treat. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/Ll0Qya0CNB
— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 1, 2019
Along with the Blizzard, Dairy Queen launched an online game where players can launch Sour Patch Kids into Blizzards using the chain’s iconic red spoons.
The chain also recently announced its “Zero Gravity Blizzard,” which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing. The Blizzard features Oreo cookie pieces and a sweet cotton candy topping, all blended with vanilla soft serve.
Dairy Queen currently has six additional specialty Blizzards available for a limited time, including the Caramel Cannonball Blizzard and the Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard.
Celebrate the Moon Landing’s 50th Anniversary with the only treat suitable for space: the all new #ZeroGravityBLIZZARD Treat– only here for a limited time and served upside down or the next one’s free.* Try one today! #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/LR6PnEtQs9
— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) June 24, 2019