Dairy Queen renamed an iconic treat the ‘Royal Baby Blizzard’ to celebrate the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby boy

Dairy Queen is renaming its Mini Royal Blizzard the Royal Baby Blizzard to celebrate the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a boy, on Monday.

Dairy Queen is changing the name of a popular treat to celebrate the birth of the royal baby.

On Monday, the fast-food chain announced it had temporarily renamed its Mini Royal Blizzard to the Royal Baby Blizzard to celebrate the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son.

Dairy Queen’s line of Royal Blizzards contain gooey centers hidden inside the soft-serve dessert. Currently, the chain is serving the Royal Reese’s Brownie Blizzard, which mixes peanut butter cups and brownies into the soft serve and has a peanut butter center, and the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard, which combines cheesecake and graham in vanilla soft serve and contains a strawberry center.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” Harry said in a statement.

He continued: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody.”