Daisy Ridley wore a custom gown with daring criss-cross straps in the back to the ‘Star Wars’ premiere

- (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
- Daisy Ridley turned heads when she arrived at the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere in Hollywood on Monday.
- The 27-year-old actress wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that featured an unexpected detail: criss-cross straps at the back.
- Ridley accessorized her gorgeous dress with Jimmy Choo heels, a $27,500 Beladora antique ruby ring, and Anita Ko ruby and diamond drop rope earrings.
Daisy Ridley stepped out in a show-stopping gown for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere in Hollywood, California, on Monday.
The 27-year-old actress, who plays Rey in the franchise, wore a custom crimson-red Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a thigh-high split and dramatic train.
- Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Ridley paired her one-shoulder dress with red Jimmy Choo Anouk heels, which retail for $650.
For accessories, she kept it simple with a $27,500 Beladora antique Edwardian ruby ring and Anita Ko ruby and diamond drop rope earrings.
- Valerie Macon/Getty Images
From the front, Ridley’s dress looks like she was ready to get down to business but the back featured a daring surprise. A turn to the side revealed a better look at Ridley’s long train and a set of criss-cross straps across her lower back.
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Throughout the press tour for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Ridley has continued to wear some head-turning outfits. Her most recent being at a fan event in Tokyo, Japan, on December 11.
The “Star Wars” star wore a stunning David Koma two-piece, which featured an iridescent sequin crop top with a matching cape that was reminiscent of Princess Leia’s white high-neck dress with oversized sleeves.
- Jun Sato/Getty Images
