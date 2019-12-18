Daisy Ridley wore a custom gown with daring criss-cross straps in the back to the ‘Star Wars’ premiere

caption Daisy Ridley plays Rey in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” source (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley stepped out in a show-stopping gown for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere in Hollywood, California, on Monday.

The 27-year-old actress, who plays Rey in the franchise, wore a custom crimson-red Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a thigh-high split and dramatic train.

caption Daisy Ridley wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown to the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere. source Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Ridley paired her one-shoulder dress with red Jimmy Choo Anouk heels, which retail for $650.

For accessories, she kept it simple with a $27,500 Beladora antique Edwardian ruby ring and Anita Ko ruby and diamond drop rope earrings.

caption Daisy Ridley accessorized her outfit with a $27,500 Beladora antique Edwardian ruby and diamond ring. source Valerie Macon/Getty Images

From the front, Ridley’s dress looks like she was ready to get down to business but the back featured a daring surprise. A turn to the side revealed a better look at Ridley’s long train and a set of criss-cross straps across her lower back.

caption Daisy Ridley’s Oscar de la Renta dress featured a surprising criss-cross design in the back. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Throughout the press tour for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Ridley has continued to wear some head-turning outfits. Her most recent being at a fan event in Tokyo, Japan, on December 11.

The “Star Wars” star wore a stunning David Koma two-piece, which featured an iridescent sequin crop top with a matching cape that was reminiscent of Princess Leia’s white high-neck dress with oversized sleeves.