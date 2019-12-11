Daisy Ridley channeled Princess Leia in a sparkly crop top with a cape at a ‘Rise of Skywalker’ event

caption Daisy Ridley plays Rey in the “Star Wars” franchise. source Jun Sato/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley channeled a beloved “Star Wars” character with an all-white outfit on Wednesday.

At a “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” fan event in Tokyo, Japan, Ridley appeared on the red carpet wearing a two-piece set designed by David Koma. Her top was cropped, covered in white sparkles, and featured a sheer cape attached to its shoulders. The latter piece was so long that it extended into a train around her feet.

She completed the look with high-waisted pants, pointed white pumps, and a slicked-back hairstyle.

caption Daisy Ridley attends a “Rise of Skywalker” event in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday. source Jun Sato/Getty Images

Her outfit previously retailed for a combined price of $4,235. At the time of writing, both her $2,360 crop top and $1,030 pleated pants are sold out. However, the Christian Louboutin heels she wore are still available for $845.

Ridley’s outfit was put together by stylist Samantha McMillen. On Instagram, she shared that she also helped create another white ensemble for Ridley to wear at a separate “Star Wars” event.

As diehard fans might have noticed, Ridley’s recent ensembles seem to channel Princess Leia, who famously wears a white high-neck dress with oversized sleeves.

caption Princess Leia is widely recognized by her space buns and white outfit. source Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

Ridley’s two-piece set also resembles the crop top and white pants Padmé Amidala wears in “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.”

It’s currently unclear if Ridley’s character Rey has any connection to Leia. However, some fans have theorized that the two are actually mother and daughter, considering Rey has many similarities to Han Solo.

Still, some don’t buy the theory, as Leia and Han never mention having a daughter in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Of course, only time will tell if Ridley’s recent outfit foreshadowed any major plot points.