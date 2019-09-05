The internet is up in arms over Dakota Fanning’s latest movie, where she plays a Muslim woman fleeing conflict in Ethiopia

caption Dakota Fanning, left, is seen in a still from her new film “Sweetness in the Belly.” source Courtesy of TIFF

Dakota Fanning plays a white Muslim woman fleeing the Ethiopian Civil War in the new film “Sweetness in the Belly,” which premiers at the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

The casting drummed up some controversy online. Some appeared not to be familiar with the book the movie is based off of, and the fact that Fanning’s character is meant to be white.

Others saw it as another example of Hollywood preferring to showcase the experience of white people over black people.

Her new film, “Sweetness in the Belly,” premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

Ahead of the premiere, on Wednesday, Deadline released a clip from the film, and tweeted about it, writing that Fanning plays a “white Ethiopian Muslim” in the “refugee drama-romance.”

‘Sweetness In The Belly’: First Clip Of Dakota Fanning As A White Ethiopian Muslim In Refugee Drama-Romance – Toronto https://t.co/L8ZPRnTIfu pic.twitter.com/8eFCBiv9IQ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 4, 2019

People were immediately confused

That post elicited numerous confused reactions from people who thought Fanning might have been cast to play a black woman.

dakota fanning a-as a what ????? in what ?????? https://t.co/5Wb291G8Ez — alique???? (@alxque) September 5, 2019

dakota fanning is playing an Ethiopian in her new film pic.twitter.com/eGztzUbDdy — SASSYAF28 (@sassyaf28) September 4, 2019

Outta all the Ethiopians in the world, y’all chose Dakota Fanning? pic.twitter.com/lEqZPAvUFC — Kae Shanice ???????? (@TheeKaeShanice) September 4, 2019

Fanning responded via Instagram

The uproar led Fanning to take to Instagram, where she released a statement explaining that she was not playing an Ethiopian woman, but rather a British woman who was abandoned by her parents in Africa and raised Muslim in Ethiopia.

The movie is based off of a book by Canadian author Camilla Gibb, which follows a woman named Lilly as she flees the Ethiopian Civil War and settles in the UK, where she helps other refugees reconnect with family members while searching for the doctor she fell in love with back in her adopted country.

caption Dakota Fanning was forced to clarify the role on Instagram. source Instagram/dakotafanning

People were still upset about the movie’s narrative

Even those who were familiar with the book expressed displeasure with the film on Twitter, seeing it as another example of Hollywood favoring stories of white people over black people.

Dakota Fanning is playing a white ethiopian muslim refugee…… i’ve never seen a single major film abt east africans, let alone east african MUSLIM women, and the moment hollywood decides to make one they make the main character a white. i’m actually astonished and disgusted. pic.twitter.com/wFldpHBWlQ — samiya got suspended (@heIlomyg) September 4, 2019

This is so coincidental – just yesterday I was saying, you know who would best represent the contemporary refugee experience in Africa? Dakota Fanning. https://t.co/asMJowvdhb — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) September 4, 2019

No that's not it. Hollywood is unwilling to make a film about Africa that doesn't centre the experience of a white protagonist. Some of y'all can't process a story about Africa unless a European is Saving it. That's the outrage. — Chisomo Kalinga, PhD (@MissChisomo) September 5, 2019

Some people chastized others for jumping to conclusions

Others took to Twitter to criticize those who had jumped to conclusions about the movie.

Dakota Fanning should've never explained the plot to her movie. The outrage cancel-everything cultural appropriation crowd should have done themselves in on this one. They should be allowed to expose themselves for the bunch of virtue signalling imbeciles they are. https://t.co/piW4GyJO1I — TallDarknWavy (@TallDarknWavy) September 5, 2019

People are outraged that Dakota Fanning, a white woman, is playing lead role in the movie Sweetness in the belly, film based on a book where the lead character is, a white woman Wokeness has reached a stage where people are outraged that a white person is playing a white person — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) September 5, 2019