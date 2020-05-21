Dakota Johnson revealed how she copes with her depression during lockdown

In an interview with ExtraTV, actress Dakota Johnson explained how she’s been coping with depression while isolated at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson, 30, said it’s been hard to find meaning in life when you can’t spend time with friends and family, but that meditating, taking walks, and being kind to her body has helped.

In a previous interview, Johnson said she’s dealt with depression since she was 14 or 15 years old.

Actress Dakota Johnson has shared the ways she’s coping with depression during the coronavirus pandemic, and admitted that it hasn’t been easy.

During an interview with ExtraTV to promote her new film High Note, Johnson said being in isolation and away from friends and family can cause a consistent feelings of sadness and depression.

“You are at home, you’re not with your friends, you’re not with your family, you are not able to do the things that make you feel worthwhile,” Johnson said. “You’re kind of in this costume of depression but not really sure of why you feel that way.”

The 30-year-old actress previously told Marie Claire that she’s dealt with depression since she was a teenager.

“I’ve struggled with depression since I was young – since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.’ But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world,” Johnson said. “I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem.”

In her ExtraTV interview, Johnson also explained how she’s been coping with depression now that her usual strategies aren’t always available.

She said “being kind to your body and your brain and yourself” is key. She also meditates and goes for regular walks.

Still, she said the current climate of the world is hard to put aside.

“I think there’s also immense pain and sadness ricocheting around the world constantly. So it’s hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad right now,” she said.