Dakota Johnson’s beloved tooth gap closed on its own and now she says she has a ‘whole new world of problems’

- Dakota Johnson said on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday that her beloved tooth gap had closed on its own.
- The actress was recently promoting her movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” and fans realized that the gap between her two front teeth was no longer there.
- Johnson explained that since she was 13 years old she’d “had a permanent retainer” that was “glued” to the back of her teeth. She was recently having neck problems, so her orthodontist recommended taking the retainer off to see if her jaw would expand and ease the pain, she said.
- When she did that, the gap closed by itself, she said. But Johnson said that perhaps she could bring back her signature space, because “the world of dentistry is so advanced.”
- “I’m sad about my gap tooth too, so I’d really appreciate some privacy in this time,” she added jokingly.
- “I have to deal with a whole new world of problems – getting food stuck in my tooth,” the actress continued. “Because before it would just slide right through.”
- Watch the video below.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.