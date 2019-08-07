Dakota Johnson appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and said that she used George Clooney’s name to make reservations when she was a teenager.

Dakota Johnson says she used George Clooney’s name to make reservations when she was a teenager, and he later found out.

“I wanted to go to the good restaurants when I was in high school,” the actress said during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday.

Johnson went on to say that she used to get away with it “because nobody else is named George Clooney.”

“Also, it works every time, try it,” she told the late-night host.

The “Peanut Butter Falcon” star added that when her teenage self would show up to the restaurants, she’d say, “He’s going to join us later.”

Johnson went on to say that she ran into Clooney “a couple of years ago.”

“We were traveling to the Toronto Film Festival and we happened to be on the same plane and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Dakota’ and he was like, ‘Oh I’ve heard of you. I know what you do.'”

She added: “He was like, ‘You call and use my name. It’s OK.'”

The “Fifty Shades” star didn’t specify which year they crossed paths, but it was likely September 2015. At the time, Johnson was in attendance for her movie “Black Mass” and Clooney was promoting “Our Brand Is Crisis,” which he produced.

Johnson said that she has continued using the “Catch-22” star’s name since speaking to Clooney.

The 29-year-old actress previously opened up about her restaurant trick during a February 2015 meeting Cloone interview with The Telegraph, months before meeting him.

“I’ve never even met him,” she said. “But he eats a lot of meals: George Clooney is the hungriest man in Hollywood.”

Watch the video below (Johnson talks about using Clooney’s name at 3:20).