Super excited guy in the background steals the show during a proposal at a Dallas Mavericks game

A couple’s engagement made it to the jumbotron at the Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday night – but it was a fan in the background who stole the show.

As Keith Houseworth got down on one knee at American Airlines Stadium to propose to his girlfriend, Panda Green arena cameras put the couple up on the big screen so the entire crowd could watch. (In case you were wondering, Panda IS her real name.)

And when Green said yes, fans behind the couple went wild in celebration, with one fan catching the eye of social media.

The fan, wearing a green hat, edged his way closer to the proposal making a shocked face as he watched the couple celebrate their engagement.

Social media was quick to notice the man, who has taken his new-found fame in stride.

A man identified as @1wMillz on Twitter laughed about “stealing the show” during the proposal and re-tweeted jokes about how he was going to become a meme.

And now we here folks. The overused sports engagements brought to life by the reaction of one man. Some would call him a superhero, we just call him amazing. Give this dude a trophy and a front row seat to this wedding. Someone @ this legend for me???????? pic.twitter.com/8Dz7mv3aFL — Michael Kober (@CamperKober) October 29, 2018

A blown up canvas of this will grace the wall above their headboard pic.twitter.com/7L4NorN8kT — Husker Hype (@husker_hype) October 29, 2018

It doesn’t appear that the man in the video knows Houseworth or Green, but is instead friends with the people behind the couple.

Based on social media posts, Houseworth and Green have been been dating since April.

Their proposal came at the end of the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz.

Green is a basketball player at the University of Dallas.