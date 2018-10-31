A guy became a meme during someone else’s engagement, and now he’s been invited to the wedding

caption Dallas Mavericks proposal featuring fan in the background source Bleacher Report

Jonathan Miller stole the scene when Kieth Houseworth proposed to Panda Green at the Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday.

But the couple told INSIDER that they thought Miller and his friends were “hilarious.”

They have invited Miller to the their wedding, which is set for November 2019.

A 27-year-old who became a meme during someone else’s engagement at a Dallas Mavericks game over the weekend has now been invited to the couple’s wedding.

Jonathan Miller, a former college football player who now lives in Dallas, stole the scene when Keith Houseworth got on one knee at American Airlines Stadium to propose to his girlfriend, Panda Green.

But the couple weren’t disappointed – Green told INSIDER that they thought Miller was “hilarious.”

“Whether people think he stole the show or not is good with us because what matters is that Keith and I are happy that we are engaged and ready to start our new lives together,” Green said in an email. “John [sic] and his friends were just as excited as we were!”

And now Houseworth and Green have invited Miller and his friends to their wedding on November 1 of next year.

“They were an amusing part of our special day so we will see if John gets another meme out of our big day!” Green said.

Miller said he wanted to be “extra and exciting” during the proposal – and suddenly he found himself on Bleacher Report, ESPN and Monday Night Football, where Charles Woodson joked about the clip.

“I just wanted to hype up the emotion around it; I understand how important it was to them as well which is why I only made a surprised look,” he told INSIDER via Twitter. “I did not think it was going to go past being on the Jumbotron honestly.”

Miller congratulated the couple after the cameras stopped rolling, and later spoke to Green’s mother on Twitter about the proposal.

“I wish nothing but a lifetime of happiness for the couple,” Miller said.

Based on social media posts, Houseworth and Green have been been dating since April.

Green said she has been best friends with Houseworth’s sister for years, and their families are very close.

Their proposal came at the end of the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, and their parents secretly watched from further back in the stands.

Green is a basketball player at the University of Dallas, and said that the fact that Houseworth incorporated basketball into the proposal was “very meaningful.”