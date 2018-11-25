Browns cornerback intercepts the Bengals, hands the ball to ex-head coach Hue Jackson after play

source CBS/NFL

Cleveland Browns cornerback Damarious Randall intercepted Andy Dalton on Sunday.

Afterward, Randall handed the ball to Hue Jackson, the ex-Browns head coach and current Bengals assistant coach.

Jackson seemed to take it well, patting Randall on the helmet afterward.

Jackson was fired from the Browns earlier this season after posting a 3-36-1 record over two-plus seasons. Defense was not a problem this season, as the Browns have been a stout defensive unit and had 28 interceptions and forced fumbles coming into this week. Jackson said afterward that he was never able to run his preferred type of offense because the team did not have the talent.