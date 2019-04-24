Amazing slo-mo replay shows just how far away and how long Damian Lillard’s series-winning shot was in the air

caption All people could do was watch Damian Lillard’s shot float in the air. source via Portland Trail Blazers/NBA

Damian Lillard hit an amazing, 37-foot buzzer-beater on Tuesday to help the Portland Trail Blazers eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One amazing slo-mo angle of the shot shows how long it was in the air, as Lillard had time to back-pedal while fans eagerly watched the ball in flight.

Though Paul George called it a bad shot, Lillard was 5-for-5 on such shots this season.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Damian Lillard hit the shot of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, nailing a 37-foot three-pointer as time expired to help the Portland Trail Blazers eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The shot was the second series-winner of Lillard’s young career, and instantly an iconic moment, as he coolly walked away, waving the Thunder goodbye, as his teammates mobbed him.

Read more: Damian Lillard hits wild, 37-foot game-winner to eliminate the Thunder, waves them off the court in one of the most spectacular plays you’ll see

One slo-mo angle of the shot can give fans a whole new appreciation of the moment. Of course, a slo-mo video of a 37-foot shot lasts longer than, say, a 15-foot shot, but the amount of time in between Lillard’s release and the shot going in was truly amazing.

I like this angle. Watching the delay between the shot and the crowd reaction shows you how long the ball was in the air. Lillard has enough time to backpedal four steps. pic.twitter.com/2Qux1zGDyL — J.A. Adande (@jadande) April 24, 2019

After the game, the Thunder’s Paul George called it a “bad shot,” which has some truth to it. Coaches aren’t drawing up 37-foot step-backs in game-deciding moments.

But for Lillard, it’s par for the course. He may be the NBA’s best deep shooter besides Stephen Curry. Lillard was 5-for-5 from 30 feet out in the postseason.

Read more: Damian Lillard laughs off Paul George for calling his series-clinching buzzer-beater a ‘bad shot’

Lillard and the Blazers will take on the winner of the Denver Nuggets-San Antonio Spurs series in the next round of the playoffs.