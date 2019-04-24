Damian Lillard hits insane, 37-foot game-winner to eliminate the Thunder, waves them off the court in one of the most spectacular plays you’ll see

source via NBC Sports Northwest/NBA

Damian Lillard hit a game-winning, 37-foot three-pointer as time expired to help the Portland Trail Blazers eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder from the playoffs.

Lillard, who scored 50 points on the night, was cool afterward, waving the Thunder off the court as his teammates rushed the court and the crowd went ballistic.

Watch the instant-classic shot below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Damian Lillard sent the Oklahoma City Thunder packing with one of the greatest shots in NBA history.

Tied at 115 in Game 5, with the clock running down, Lillard took a 37-foot step-back three-pointer, with Paul George in his face, and sank it to send the Thunder home.

The Portland Trail Blazers advance to the second round.

Wow.

DAME

FOR

THE

WIN pic.twitter.com/KKr037LNZS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2019

Some were dubbing it “The Shot and The Wave,” as Lillard, cool as ever, waved goodbye to the Thunder.

The Shot & The Wave: Blazers’ Damian Lillard waves the Thunder out of the Moda Center after deep game-winner pic.twitter.com/OBFvgDCgo2 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 24, 2019

And his postgame face entered the meme world:

Lillard scored 50 points on 17-33 shooting, including 10 three-pointers.

The Thunder led the Blazers by 15 with just over seven minutes remaining. Even as the Blazers clawed their way back into the game, the Thunder held an eight-point lead with 3:55 remaining. The Blazers out-scored the Thunder 13-2 from that point on, with Lillard contributing 5 points and 1 assist during that time.

It’s the second series-winning shot of Lillard’s career. In 2014, Lillard hit a game-winning three-pointer to eliminate the Houston Rockets.

TNT’s Kevin McHale, who was the Rockets coach at the time and calling Tuesday’s Game 5, joked that it’s much more fun to be on the other side of Lillard’s clutch play.

The Blazers will play the winner of the Denver Nuggets-San Antonio Spurs series in the second round.