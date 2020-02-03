Chiefs Super Bowl hero Damien Williams paused his celebration to exchange jerseys with 49ers standout RB Raheem Mostert

caption Damien Williams’ 104 rushing yards and game-clinching 38-yard touchdown run were instrumental to the Kansas City Chiefs’ come-from-behind victory. source Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

Running back Damien Williams was instrumental in the come-from-behind victory, recording 104 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-clinching 38-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of the contest.

Williams paused his post-game celebration to seek out 49ers star Raheem Mostert for a jersey swap in the tunnel.

Both running backs went undrafted out of college but have gone on to be prime contributors to their respective teams.

The prolific rusher – who recorded 104 yards on 17 carries in Sunday night’s contest – stepped out of the spotlight to seek out San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert for a jersey swap.

A video captured by USA Today’s Andy Nesbitt shows Williams flagging down Mostert in the tunnel as red and yellow confetti rained down on the field behind them. According to Nesbitt, the two spoke for a bit before exchanging jerseys. Only then did Williams run out to join his teammates in celebration.

Chiefs RB Damien Williams immediately chased down 49ers RB Raheem Mostert after Super Bowl 54, shared some emotional words and swapped jerseys. Then he went out and finally celebrated with his team. So much class. pic.twitter.com/GsiNqYm10I — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) February 3, 2020

Both Williams and Mostert went undrafted out of college. Williams signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent in 2014 and spent four seasons with the franchise before moving on to Kansas City. Mostert, meanwhile, famously went undrafted in 2015 and was cut by six different NFL teams before finally catching fire in San Francisco.

Both running backs played instrumental roles for their respective teams during the playoffs. In addition to his 104 rushing yards in the season’s grand finale, Williams tacked on an additional 29 receiving yards en route to scoring two touchdowns – one rushing and one receiving – including the 38-yard rushing touchdown that all but sealed the victory for the Chiefs.

Though Mostert’s 58 yards on 14 carries weren’t enough to carry the 49ers Sunday night, he led San Francisco’s NFC Championship-winning effort against the Green Bay Packers by registering a whopping 220 yards and four touchdowns in the lopsided affair.