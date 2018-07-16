America’s top spy issues forceful response after Trump sides with Putin over the US intelligence community: ‘We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling’

caption Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats reiterated the US intelligence community’s conclusion Russia interfered in the US presidential election on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed his doubts on the subject in Helsinki. source Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

The Director of National Intelligence issued a forceful response on the subject of Russian election interference after President Donald Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump sympathized with Putin on the subject of election meddling.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Trump said he didn’t see “any reason” why Russia would interfere in US elections.

“We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election,” DNI Dan Coats said in response.

The Director of National Intelligence on Monday issued a forceful response to President Donald Trump’s remarks during a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Trump cast doubt on US intelligence agencies’ conclusions about Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“The role of the Intelligence Community is to provide the best information and fact-based assessments possible for the President and policymakers,” said Dan Coats, the top US intelligence official. “We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy.”

Earlier in the day, Putin denied Russia interfered in the US presidential election during the joint press conference with Trump.

The Russian leader also said the notion the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin in this regard was “utter nonsense” when questioned about it by a reporter.

Trump referenced Coats when discussing the subject.

“My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me, some others, they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be,” Trump said.

The president drew broad condemnation for those remarks on both sides of the political aisle.

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Trump’s behavior in Helsinki was “nothing short of treasonous,” while Republican Sen. John McCain said it “was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.”

