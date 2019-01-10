190th-ranked tennis player hit a twisting, behind-the-back return in one of the wildest shots you’ll see

Dan Evans, the 190th-ranked tennis player in the world, hit an incredible shot in an Australian Open qualifier.

Dan Evans, the 190th-ranked tennis player in the world, hit one of the wildest shots of the year on Thursday in a qualifier to make the Australian Open.

In the first set, leading No. 208 Jurij Rodionov 4-2, Rodionov ran to the net to hit a return. Evans, playing deep on the court, ran to his right, trying to guess the direction. Rodionov instead hit it closer down the middle.

Evans, having over-played it, spun backwards, taking his right hand all the way behind him as he hit a twirling backhand for a winner. Rodionov didn’t even move.

Check out the shot below:

Ten days into 2019, Dan Evans has already hit Shot of the Year in #AusOpen qualifying ???????? pic.twitter.com/g6W9lNsomJ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 10, 2019

Evans won the match in three sets. He needs one more win to make the Australian Open, which starts next Monday.