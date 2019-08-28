Dana White says Conor McGregor told him the sexual assault he has been accused of was ‘somebody else’

caption Dana White and Conor McGregor. source Photo by Getty/Stephen McCarthy

UFC boss Dana White says Conor McGregor has denied the sexual assault allegations made against him earlier this year. McGregor reportedly told White it was someone else.

McGregor was accused of sexual assault by a woman in January, with the alleged incident reported to have taken place at a hotel in Dublin in December 2018.

The Irishman was arrested by police, but was released without charge, according to the New York Times.

“The back-and-forth that I’ve had with him about that is that it’s not him, it’s somebody else,” White told reporters Tuesday.

McGregor was reportedly arrested by Irish police in January after a woman accused him of sexual assault. However he was released without charge, according to the New York Times.

The alleged incident apparently took place in December 2018, at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin.

White, the UFC president, said the Irish fighter denies the allegations and said it was somebody else.

“I know zero about that,” White told reporters Tuesday. “To be honest with you, the back-and-forth that I’ve had with him about that, is that it’s not him, it’s somebody else. So I don’t know.”

Shortly after news of the investigation broke worldwide in March, McGregor announced his official retirement from mixed martial arts in a Twitter post.

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition,” he said. “I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

While he currently remains retired, it is expected the Dublin-born fighter will return to the Octagon in the near future.