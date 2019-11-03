UFC boss Dana White says there won’t be an immediate rematch between Masvidal and Nate Diaz because Jorge was so dominant

caption Dana White. source YouTube / MMAFightingonSBN

Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz in dominant fashion on Saturday.

But the UFC 244 fight was not without controversy as an Octagonside doctor stopped the bout because of all the bloody cuts on Diaz’s face.

The crowd booed and neither fighter appeared happy. Even Masvidal, the winner, said he would be willing to do it all again.

But the UFC president Dana White has slapped down any rematch talk.

White said that Masvidal has greater options than a second battle with Diaz.

Dana White says there won’t be an immediate rematch after Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz so dominantly on Saturday.

Diaz was stopped on his feet after an Octagonside doctor intervened before the start of round four, stopping the bout because of all the bloody cuts Masvidal had inflicted on him.

The Madison Square Garden crowd in New York City booed the result and neither fighter appeared happy. Masvidal, the clear winner on the night, even said he would be willing to “run it back” and contest a rematch to satisfy the crowd wanting a more conclusive finish.

But the UFC president Dana White slapped any rematch talk down at the post-event press conference.

White said Masvidal was too dominant in victory and hinted that the Floridian fighter had greater things to come than entertain a second battle with Diaz.

“At first I was b——- and pissed off [but] then I see Nate Diaz and his eyebrow was literally flipped over in front of his eye and he had another huge gash under his eye. I started thinking, ‘You know, it’s easy sitting over there in my chair, thinking, the fight shouldn’t be stopped.’

“And the reason we love Nate Diaz is because, y’know, he’s so tough and durable and everything else, but … I don’t know. These things happen. It didn’t look good.

On the prospect of a do-over, White said: “That doesn’t interest me right away. I think that I got asked a couple questions tonight, Diaz comes on in the later rounds, and if this fight had gone on later and they didn’t stop, what would have happened or whatever, but it didn’t. It got stopped with cuts.”

White said Masvidal has superior options in his imminent future than a second bout with Diaz.

“Masvidal looked very dominant, he looked good, looked good all year, nothing but great fights all year and if anybody is the fighter of 2019, it’s definitely that kid and hes got some big options coming his way.”

When Masvidal turned up to the post UFC 244 media event, he drank liquor, ate pizza, and called Conor McGregor “a midget.”

