The UFC president Dana White has been named as the anonymous Las Vegas businessman in a $200,000 sex-tape extortion case

caption Dana White. source Photo by Zhe Ji/Getty Images

Dana White, the UFC president, has been named in a lawsuit which alleges he was the Las Vegas businessman who was the subject of a $200,000 sex-tape extortion attempt several years ago.

A Las Vegas resident called Ernesto Joshua Ramos was arrested and charged by the FBI in 2015 over an attempt to extort $200,000 from a “prominent Las Vegas businessman.” He was subsequently found guilty and spent one year in jail.

Ramos was accused at the time of saying he would publicize a sex tape, which allegedly featured the businessman, if he was not paid a six-figure sum.

Ramos is now suing White because White’s legal representatives allegedly said Ramos would be paid money in exchange for a guilty plea. Ramos pleaded guilty but now alleges that he was never paid.

White called the lawsuit “bulls—” and said he can’t wait to “get rid of these scumbags forever.”

UFC boss Dana White has been named as the businessman who was the subject of a $200,000 sex-tape extortion attempt, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

White responded Saturday after being included in a lawsuit filed against him by the man who went to prison for the extortion.

“I just found out that a bulls— lawsuit was filed against me yesterday,” White said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review Journal. “This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago.”

The man White is talking about is a Las Vegas resident called Ernesto Joshua Ramos who, in 2015, was arrested and charged after the FBI uncovered an attempt to extort $200,000. The courts identified the victim only as a “prominent Las Vegas businessman.”

Ramos was accused at the time of saying he would publicize a sex tape, which allegedly featured the businessman, if he was not paid the six-figure sum. He served a 366-day prison sentence.

The businessman was never named in the 2015 case, the Review-Journal said, because the judge at the time signed an order which prohibited him, his initials, or the company he represented to be disclosed publicly.

The daily newspaper said the criminal case began because of a sexual encounter at a hotel in Brazil in October 2014, in which the businessman, who had been regularly visiting an adult dancer, was filmed having sex with her without his consent.

The dancer was Ramos’ partner. She has not been named.

White is now being sued by Ramos, who alleges that White and his legal representatives said he would be paid money in exchange for a guilty plea five years ago.

The Review-Journal reported that, while Ramos gave a guilty plea, the suit said he was never paid afterwards.

“The actions of White were fraudulent, oppressive, and designed to encourage Ramos to plead guilty so he could negotiate a substantial settlement, which would prevent the disclosure of his actions at trial for the personal benefit of White and his related businesses and interest,” the suit alleges, according to the newspaper.

White said: “He’s trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time and he won’t be getting any money from me this time.

“I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.”

Neither White nor the UFC have responded to the case in court, MMA Fighting reported.

