Dana White says it ‘won’t end well’ for Conor McGregor after a video appeared to show him punching an elderly man in a Dublin pub

A new video seems to show Conor McGregor lashing out at an elderly man in a Dublin pub.

UFC boss Dana White commented, asking when the day will come that McGregor “wakes up and says, ‘I’ve got to stop doing this.'”

Dana White has said it “won’t end well” for Conor McGregor after a video emerged of the former two-weight UFC champion appearing to punch an elderly man in the face at a Dublin pub.

Footage of the incident, which took place at The Marble Arch pub in April, was published by TMZ Sports on August 15. McGregor appears to be seen launching a left hand towards the older man after an exchange of words.

TMZ reported that the man refused a shot of McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey.

Dublin Live said somebody in the pub taunted McGregor by saying “the Russian battered you,” – a reference to McGregor’s fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last year.

UFC boss White, who was speaking Thursday on the “The Jim Rome Show,” said that McGregor’s recent behaviour will only end in self-destruction.

“You get to the point where you look at a guy like Conor, and you look at the bus incident in New York, and all the other things,” White said.

“You look at the camera, the phone and the guy who took the picture of him in Miami when he slaps the phone. What’s the number? What’s it going to cost Conor McGregor before he decides, ‘All right, this isn’t worth it. Enough is enough. I need to stop doing this.’

“The incident in New York cost him millions. Millions he had to pay out. He had to pay the guy with the phone. What’s he going to pay this guy that he hit in the bar? The list just goes on and on. I just don’t know when he wakes up and says, ‘I’ve got to stop doing this.'”

caption McGregor and the elderly man circled in CCTV footage. source TMZ Sports

McGregor has landed himself in trouble outside the ring before, including the incidents White referenced.

In April 2018, he was charged with assault and criminal mischief after video footage emerged of him throwing a metal trolley through the window of a bus carrying UFC fighters in New York. Last March, he was charged with strong arm robbery and criminal mischief by Miami Beach police after allegedly taking and smashing the phone of a fan who was trying to take a photo.

After this new controversy, White was asked how it ends for McGregor.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ve all seen this story before. This isn’t new. We saw this movie, we read this book – whatever the deal is. If you stay down that path it definitely doesn’t end well.”

McGregor announced his retirement from MMA in March 2019, however has been touted for a return to the sport next year.