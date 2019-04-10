Danai Gurira channeled her ‘Walking Dead’ character to fend off a wild coyote

- source
- “The Walking Dead” star Danai Gurira appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday and explained a real-life moment that made her feel like her character, Michonne.
- Gurira explained that she encountered a coyote recently in California while walking her dog late at night in her neighborhood, so she ran into her house with her “heart pounding” and started looking up ways to defend herself.
- The suggestions included using pepper spray or a rock, but she had neither. Instead, Gurira armed herself with one of her Michonne practice swords (made from wood or hard plastic) and stayed alert in case the animal popped out.
- “I know how to use this thing,” Gurira told Kimmel. “Seven years, I know how to use it. I can knock out a coyote with one of these.”
- Watch the video below (Gurira talks about coyotes at 3:40).
