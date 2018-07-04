This dancing dog in Korea has one jam and he loses it when the beat drops

- YouTube screenshot/SBS TV
Watch out BTS, a dog in Seoul could be K-Pop’s next big thing.
Mandoo is a dancing canine discovered by Korean broadcaster SBS TV recently. Like all of us, he has one jam and cannot resist shaking that booty whenever the beat drops.
There is a catch though – Mandoo only goes into his routine when his owner sings for him the refrain from Kylie Minogue’s 2001 hit, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”.
He does nothing when the original track is played on a CD or when someone else tries to sing it.
Mandoo’s owner discovered the dog’s talent accidentally when she once picked him up to put him on a chair because the floor was too cold.
And because Mandoo is such an energetic performer, the chair which he has been dancing on is slowly wearing out and his owner is in the midst of acquiring a new one for him to boogie on.