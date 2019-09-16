Christie Brinkley broke her arm while rehearsing for ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Now her look-alike daughter is replacing her mom on the show.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley will be replaced by her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The world-famous model had to leave the show after she broke her arm during rehearsals, suffering injuries that required surgery to her wrist and arm, according to ABC.

Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, had only hours to learn her mother’s entire routine after taking her place.

“I just want to make her happy and make her proud,” Brinkley-Cook told “Good Morning America” of her decision to replace her mother on the dance competition show.

Brinkley-Cook had only “hours” to learn her mother’s entire routine for the show, which premieres on Monday. According to ABC, Brinkley-Cook will compete in her mom’s place for the remainder of the season, and was able to fit perfectly into her mom’s performance out for the premiere.

“I’m doing this mostly for my mom,” Brinkley-Cook told “Good Morning America” of her decision to replace Brinkley on the show.

“I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing, and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

Brinkley-Cook told “GMA” that she was initially “so afraid” of joining the cast but said it “felt like something I need to do.”

“I think it will change me,” she said.

Brinkley-Cook will compete with other celebrities like Lamar Odom, “Queer Eye” host Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery from “The Office,” and former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown.

Sean Spicer, the former press secretary for President Trump, will also appear on the show after much controversy.