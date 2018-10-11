Here are all the kids that will be on ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’

caption “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” premiered October 7. source ABC

If you are a fan of television dance competitions, you’ll want to watch ABC’s new “Dancing With the Stars” spin-off, “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.”

Celebrity kids ranging from ages 9 to 14 are paired with young professional dancers and mentored by a pro from the original series.

Season 25 contestants Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz will host, and “DWTS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, and choreographer Mandy Moore will serve as judges.

Here are all the kids that make up the 12 teams of “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.”

Addison Osta Smith is partnered with Lev Khmelev.

Addison Osta Smith, 13-years-old, is known for being the youngest and first female winner of “MasterChef Junior” at age 10.

Her pro partner is Lev Khmelev who’s been on “Little Big Shots,” “So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation,” and Justin Timberlake’s video for “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Tristan Ianiero will dance together.

You may recognize 13-year-old Alana Thompson from the TLC series “Toddlers and Tiaras” and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”

Her pro partner is Tristan Ianiero who has been dancing for eight years and has won two national titles: Mini Male Best Dancer in 2015 and Junior Male Best Dancer in 2017.

Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson will be a pair.

Now 9-years-old, Akash Vukoti became the youngest boy ever to compete in the history of Scripps National Spelling Bee when he was just 6. He participated in his first spelling bee at age 2 and became a member of Mensa when he was three.

His pro partner is 10-year-old Kamri Peterson who is a United States Under 10 Vice Champion, a two time United States Under 12 Finalist, and represented the USA at the Open World Championships in Paris.

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine are partners on the show.

You might recognize 11-year-old Ariana Greenblatt as Young Gamora in Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” She recently wrapped Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” and currently stars in the Disney Channel series “Stuck in The Middle.”

Her pro partner is 11-year-old Artyon Celestine, who is a dancer and a gymnast. He’s been on “Little Big Shots” and the 2016 Best Mini Male Dancer at the Las Vegas Dance Awards.

Hudson West is partnered with Kameron Couch.

At just 10-years-old, Hudson West has worked on several television shows including “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Modern Family,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” He currently stars as Jake Spencer on “General Hospital.”

His pro partner is 11-year-old competitive dancer, gymnast, and model Kameron Couch. She has won several national titles and appeared in a music video for DJ Snake with her identical twin sister Katie.

Jason Maybaum will dance with Elliana Walmsley.

Jason Maybaum, 10-years-old, has appeared on “Workaholics,” “Teachers,” “Superstore” and the Disney Channel Original Movie “Freaky Friday.” He currently stars as Levi in Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home.”

His pro partner is the 11-year-old actress, singer, and dancer Elliana Walmsley. She appeared on 36 episodes of “Dance Moms.”

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen will perform together.

Mackenzie Ziegler, 14-years-old, is a singer, songwriter, and actress. You may recognize Ziegler from her six seasons on Lifetime reality series “Dance Moms.” She also recently published the book “Kenzie’s Rules for Life.”

Her pro partner is three-time National Dance Champion Sage Rosen. He has performed with artists such as Justin Bieber, Usher, Sia, and Mariah Carey.

Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems are paired up for the show.

Mandla Morris is best known as the son of musician Stevie Wonder. The 13-year-old aspires to be a fashion designer and enjoys sketching, playing the piano, traveling, going to the movies and playing video games.

His pro partner is 12-year-old Brightyn Brems. She is the 2017 Female Mini Best Dancer of the Las Vegas Dance Awards and has appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance,” “World of Dance,” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold will be dancing together.

You probably recognize 13-year-old Miles Brown as Jack from the television series “black-ish.” The young actor recently wrapped the independent film “Emmett” and has appeared on the television series “The Thundermans,” “Shameless,” and “Raising Hope.”

His pro partner is dancer Rylee Arnold. She recently placed third at the World DanceSport Championships in Paris.

Sky Brown is partnered with JT Church.

Sky Brown, 10-years-old, is a skateboarder and surfer. Her videos have gone viral with over 400,000 views. She learned to skateboard at age 3, and in 2016 was the youngest to compete at the Vans US Open.

Brown’s pro partner is the 12-year-old competitive dancer, JT Church. He has appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation,” “CMA Country Christmas,” “Lip Sync Battle Shorties.”

Sophia Pippen and Jake Monreal are dancing partners.

At age 9, Sophia Pippen is a model and the face for Oscar De La Renta Kids. She is the daughter of NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Scottie Pippen and former Real Housewife of Miami and entrepreneur Larsa Pippen.

Her pro partner is dancer and Miami native Jake Monreal who has appeared in “So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation,” and “Lip Sync Battle Shorties.”

Hailey Bills and Tripp Palin Johnston will be on the show as partners.

Tripp Palin Johnston is the grandson of former Alaska Governor, Sarah Palin. His mom, Bristol, appeared in seasons 11 and 15 of “Dancing with the Stars.” The 9-year-old told ABC that he loves fishing, four-wheeling, snow machines, dirt bikes, his little sisters and God.

His pro partner is the award-winning dancer, Hailey Bills. She started dancing in 2012 at age 6, and in 2017 was named Female Mini Best Dancer in Orlando at the Dance Awards.

