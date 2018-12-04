Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick explains how she reduced the number of negative thoughts she has

caption Danica Patrick. source YouTube/Business Insider

To decrease the number of negative thoughts you have, you first need to recognize when you’re in the middle of a negative thought, according to former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick.

When you find yourself having a negative thought, you can replace it with a positive one, Patrick said on Monday at Business Insider’s IGNITION 2018 conference.

Patrick, who retired from racing in May after the Indianapolis 500, said her retirement from the sport was inspired in part by the negative feelings it produced.

To decrease the number of negative thoughts you have, you first need to recognize when you’re in the middle of a negative thought, according to former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick.

“We can’t fix what we don’t see,” she said on Monday at Business Insider’s IGNITION 2018 conference.

Once you become aware of your negative thought patterns, you can begin to correct them, Patrick said. When you find yourself having a negative thought, you can replace it with a positive one.

“You end up not having as many negative thoughts. You become a more positive person,” she said. “Those negative things that you used to think, they don’t even resonate with you anymore.”

Read more: The life and career rise of Danica Patrick, the most successful woman in the history of racing

Patrick, who retired from racing in May, said her retirement from the sport was inspired in part by the negative feelings it produced.

“I didn’t like being in that environment. I didn’t like having a bad race and feeling so angry,” she said. “I just had to get away from it.”

Outside of racing, Patrick has written a fitness book, designed a clothing line, and opened a vineyard.

See who’s speaking now – check out the livestream of Business Insider’s IGNITION 2018: