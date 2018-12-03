WATCH LIVE: Danica Patrick, Mark Cuban, and more speak at IGNITION right now

IGNITION is Business Insider’s flagship conference featuring the biggest names in business, tech, and media, and it’s happening right now. Tune in below!

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/irGC6KeDuwc” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The agenda and who to expect for Monday, December 3 from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm:

INTERVIEW: Mandy Ginsberg, CEO, Match Group, speaks with Julie Bort, chief tech correspondent, Business Insider

CONVERSATION: Rachel Holt, head of new modalities, Uber, Ryan Rzepecki, CEO, founder, Jump Bikes, speak with Cadie Thompson, transportation and retail editor, Business Insider

INTERVIEW: Danica Patrick, entrepreneur, GoDaddy spokeswoman, speaks with Julie Bort

PRESENTATION: Mary Lou Jepsen, CEO, founder, Openwater

DEMO: Stem Cell Avatars with Susan Solomon, CEO, cofounder, New York Stem Cell Foundation

PRESENTATION: Keller Rinaudo, CEO, cofounder, Zipline

INTERVIEW: Alexis Ohanian, cofounder, Reddit, Initialized Capital, speaks with Alyson Shontell

CONVERSATION: Mark Cuban, entrepreneur, Mark Cuban Cos., Felicity Conrad and Kristen Sonday, cofounders, Paladin, speak with Nicholas Carlson