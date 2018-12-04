The one thing Danica Patrick says you need to do to be physically fit: ‘Push yourself’

caption Danica Patrick on stage at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference Monday afternoon in NYC with chief tech correspondent, Julie Bort. source Business Insider

Former race car driver Danica Patrick appeared Monday afternoon at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference in conversation with BI’s chief tech correspondent Julie Bort.

Patrick was asked her one piece of advice to being physically fit.

She said it takes pushing oneself past one’s boundaries.

Entrepreneur and GoDaddy spokeswoman Danica Patrick recently released a book in 2017 called “Pretty Intense,” about a 90-day plan promising to change your life.

So what does it take to be physically fit?

“It’s about intensity. It’s about pushing yourself. It’s about pushing your boundaries,” Patrick said Monday afternoon at Business Insider’s IGNITION Conference in New York City during a conversation with BI’s chief tech correspondent Julie Bort.

“It’s really that simple,” Patrick continued. “It will be amazing, the effects, when you push yourself physically, that it has on your life otherwise. Whether it’s your confidence, your job, you name it.”

The former race car driver shared she put 100% of herself into the book, writing the recipes, designing the cover, taking the food photos, and more. Patrick listed off several workouts that are part of a fit test in her book, including 100 sit-ups and 100 knee push-ups back-to-back.

caption The cover of Danica Patrick’s 2017 book, “Pretty Intense.” source Penguin

“You say to yourself, ‘I can’t do that.’ And then you do it and you start saying ‘I can’ so much more often. You build that confidence and that positivity,” said Patrick. “It’s about pushing yourself. For me, it didn’t happen until I started doing crossfit about five or so years ago, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s working out!'”

Patrick then asked the audience a question that caught them off guard a bit.

“Has anyone worked out so hard that you feel like you taste blood?” Patrick said to laughter from the crowd. “There’s apparently fluid in your lungs. I’m just going to tell you that you can make that happen in about two minutes or less. Anyway, it taught me about intensity.”

caption Danica Patrick asks the crowd if they’ve ever worked so hard that they’ve had the taste of blood in their mouth. source Business Insider

Bort asked whether or not that was how Patrick got in the shape that she is on the cover of her 2017 book, she said it was that and dieting.

“Abs are made in the kitchen and there’s no way around that. I’m sorry, but that’s true,” she said. “I had finally done a workout program, which was intensity and integral training along with a different diet. I had the best results, which is why I ended up writing the book and wanted to help people to share what I had experienced for myself so this book was my baby.”

You can check out Patrick’s book here and follow along with the rest of our IGNITION coverage here.