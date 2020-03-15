Trump impeachment attorney reportedly tested positive for coronavirus after raising alarms

caption Majority counsel for the House Intelligence Committee Daniel Goldman listens to testimony as a diplomat to Ukraine, William Taylor Jr., and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George P. Kent testify before the House Intelligence Committee. source Getty Images/Drew Angerer

Former congressional staff attorney Daniel Goldman, the litigator who questioned witnesses during President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry on behalf of the Democratic panel, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports on Sunday.

A statement from Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that a former staff member tested positive for the virus and was acting on a physician’s recommendations. The staff member “likely” contracted the virus after he left his position, but Schiff said his office “will still be taking additional precautions over the next few days.”

Schiff added that the former staffer was “feeling better” and that no other member reported any similar symptoms.

The staff member was identified as Goldman, according to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney.

Goldman, who served as a trial attorney for House Democrats, was unsuccessful in getting tested for the coronavirus after experiencing “a fever and a headache.” On Wednesday, Goldman expressed disappointment in trying to get tested for the virus, despite testing negative for the flu.

“Let’s be very clear: unless you have pneumonia and traveled to one of 5 high-risk countries recently, you can NOT get a [coronavirus] test in New York City,” Goldman said on Twitter, adding that it was “shameful.”

“This is not New York City’s fault. There simply are insufficient tests so they are being rationed,” Goldman added. “And I’m fine. Just want to rule it out for my family, including three little kids.”

The next day, Goldman, who was in a hospital bed at the Cornell University hospital, said he was denied a test because his symptoms were “not that bad.”

“Self-quarantine is my only option,” he tweeted. “This is pure triage, not any solution.”

Early in the morning on Friday, Goldman traveled to Connecticut, where the state is offering curbside coronavirus tests. Goldman said he was “now resting at home, feeling better, and trying to keep 3 little ones away,” in his last update.

Other congressional staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. One staff member working for Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington tested positive and had been in isolation, according to a statement on Wednesday. Cantwell’s office was deep cleaned, and fellow employees have been working remotely.

Lawmakers from both parties have undergone self-quarantine measures after interacting with people who tested positive. At least five Republicans who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference late February, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, isolated themselves. Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia also said he would self-quarantine after coming into contact with a friend who tested positive.