Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is suddenly making a run for Eli Manning’s job just months after being mocked as a poor draft pick

caption Daniel Jones has had a solid preseason. source Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has been playing well and impressing the NFL world during the preseason.

Many mocked the Giants for taking Jones sixth overall in the draft – what many considered a reach.

Giants owner John Mara said in an “ideal world,” Eli Manning would start the entire season, but Jones could be coming for the job quicker than expected.

The New York Giants were widely mocked in May when they used the sixth overall pick in the draft on Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones was considered a prospect, but his college resumé did not shout “top-10 pick.” He completed 60% of his passes for over 8,000 yards, 52 touchdowns, 29 interceptions, and a 122 passer rating over three seasons for a school not known for producing top NFL talent.

Most thought the Giants made a massive reach for Jones, though the Giants contended that they had intel that Jones would be selected later in the first round if they didn’t take him. For a team that perhaps extended Eli Manning’s tenure longer than what’s best for the franchise, Jones felt like an underwhelming choice for a replacement.

So surprising was the choice that even Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield weighed in, saying it blew his mind that the Giants took Jones. He later said he called Jones to apologize.

Jones has impressed during the preseason

However, through three preseason games, Jones has helped silence some critics and given the impression that he could take over for Manning sooner than later.

caption Daniel Jones. source Elsa/Getty Images

In limited snaps in the preseason, Jones has completed 25-of-30 passes for 369 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. Of course, preseason isn’t always indicative of regular season play and, frankly, is often meaningless. But Jones’ poise and precision have been a welcome sight so far.

On Thursday, Jones delivered several crisp deep balls to move the Giants down the field. One pass set up a rushing touchdown by Rod Smith.

He's got ALLLLL day pic.twitter.com/9irvcSv1Fy — New York Giants (@Giants) August 23, 2019

Are you even surprised?!? pic.twitter.com/tLG8yNl3q2 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 23, 2019

Jones’ first NFL action also included a touchdown drive on his very first series.

ON THE MONEY. Beautiful back corner throw for @Daniel_Jones10's first career preseason TD!

Watch on the NFL app: https://t.co/tOvsgatvUX pic.twitter.com/wRlaRVBfeM — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2019

After Thursday’s game, Tom Rock of Newsday tweeted an excellent photo of Jones being mobbed by reporters while Manning was left alone.

The media swarms the Giants' star quarterback while another nearby player puts his shoes on. pic.twitter.com/BavFoglHFY — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) August 23, 2019

After the game, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur continued the team’s defense of Jones and questioned critics instead.

“You can ask me all you want about why I like him,” Shurmur said. “I think it’s time to start asking the people that didn’t like him what they think.”

caption Eli Manning is slated to be the Giants starting quarterback over Daniel Jones, source Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The path to Jones starting will still be tough, however. Giants owner John Mara recently said that in an “ideal” world, Manning would start all 16 games and Jones would be the backup.

“I’d be very happy about that because that means we’re having a great year and Eli’s having a great year,” Mara said.

There’s still a long way for Jones to go. During the preseason, he has lost several fumbles and struggled under pressure, something that should continue into the regular season, given the state of the Giants offensive line.

Though Jones has made some nice throws, many of them have also been simple reads. A few of his best deep throws have been noteworthy for the impressive catch, rather than the ball placement.

Few expect the Giants to contend for the playoffs, but if things go south quicker or worse than imagined, Jones could find himself on the field earlier than 2020.