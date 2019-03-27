Parents are freaking out after ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ disappeared from Amazon Prime, and it signals an inevitable ‘streaming bloodbath’

caption A still from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” which was recently removed from Amazon Prime Video. source PBS

All but two seasons of the children’s television show “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” are no longer available on Amazon Prime Video.

Parents who whose toddlers watch the show are concerned.

Amazon responded to desperate parents on Twitter saying “Our selection changes from time to time.”

As more companies launch their own streaming services, people’s favorite shows will be divided among them.

Toddlers are known to be picky about what they eat, wear, and watch. So when parents find something that their kids like, they stick with it.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” an animated PBS Kids show inspired by Fred Rogers’ tiger puppet from “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” had become a staple of many toddlers’ lives when parents noticed Monday that it had disappeared from Amazon Prime Video.

Read more: A parenting blogger shared a photo of her son using her phone at a restaurant and told people to ‘mind your own motherhood’

Those who rely on the show to appease their toddlers were not happy about the change.

I’ve stomped 3 times, counted to 4 and I’m still upset that @PrimeVideo is charging for Daniel Tiger. — Tanya Lange (@tanyalange) March 26, 2019

Top 10 anime betrayals of all time:

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

2.

1. Amazon Prime taking Daniel Tiger off Prime Video#parentingishard #unhappytoddler — Heather Eileen (@flowerofeileen) March 26, 2019

Look @Amazon and @PBSKIDS if you're going to take Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood off of Prime Video you're going to have to give parents a little notice. It's getting dangerously close to revolution here. — TwinzerDad (@TwinzerDad) March 25, 2019

Can we talk about how Amazon Prime used the Mueller Report release as cover to remove seasons 3 to 10 of Daniel Tiger? — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) March 25, 2019

Hey @PrimeVideo, what’s up with Daniel Tiger being removed from streaming? Want to come explain this to my 3 year old? That would be fun… — Gina Cypranowski (@GeneBells) March 26, 2019

@PrimeVideo what happened to Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood on Prime? My toddler is not happy about only being able to watch the first 2 seasons now. What happened and when will you correct it? — bigrustyjc (@bigrustyjc) March 26, 2019

I never knew how much my life could be impacted by a television show being removed from @PrimeVideo. @amazon Bring back Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, I beg you. Sincerely, Desperate Mother of a Toddler. — Whitney Breiland (@mrsbreiland) March 26, 2019

Amazon responded to desperate parents through its Amazon Help account, saying that “Our selection changes from time to time.”

Hi there! I'm sorry to hear that Daniel Tiger isn't available to watch on Prime Video. Our selection changes from time to time. We do value your feedback and will pass this along. You can find more kids shows, available on Prime Video here: https://t.co/jSpcBydCIG. ^CP — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) March 25, 2019

PBS Kids confirmed on Twitter that the full “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” catalogue is now available exclusively through an add-on subscription channel through PBS’s own streaming service.

Hi @Liz_Kieta, while many Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood episodes are available with a basic Amazon Prime subscription, the full library of episodes is now only available via the PBS KIDS add-on subscription channel. — PBS KIDS (@PBSKIDS) March 26, 2019

As more companies launch their own subscription services (Disney is pulling all of its movies from Netflix in anticipation of starting their own streaming service), people’s favorite shows are bound to become divided among different platforms as they compete for subscribers. Business Insider’s Travis Clark dubbed this growing market a “streaming bloodbath.”

Read more: AT&T will jump into the streaming bloodbath by launching a Netflix competitor next year

Sometimes these changes can be stalled, like when Netflix struck a $100 million deal with AT&T to keep “Friends” for another year. But there will inevitably be more “Daniel Tiger”-like upsets.