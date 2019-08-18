A South Dakota woman who thought she had kidney stones was actually pregnant with triplets

caption Dannette Giltz’s triplets. source KOTA-TV

A South Dakota woman who went to the hospital thinking she had kidney stones was actually 34 weeks pregnant with triplets.

“I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I’ve went through them before,” she told Giltz.

“It was quiet, we thought they were done,” Giltz KOTA. “He’s over there, kind of like rocking like, thinking of the names and then she’s like well we need another blanket and his reaction is like excuse me, put it back, no, I was told I have twins, I’m not doing triplets. She’s like no, there’s three babies in here, there’s triplets.”

People across Sturgis have donated baby-related goods to the family as they start their new life as a family of seven, and Giltz called the entire experience “crazy.”

“You don’t ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So, everyone’s like I can’t believe it, I’m like we’re still in shock … I go to the doctor’s thinking I’ll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labor with a c-section that night,” she said.

While many people can physically feel their bodies changing with pregnancy – they can feel larger, feel pressure on their organs, or feel movement inside their belly – there are physical reasons a pregnancy could be hard to detect.

A bump might be less noticeable on a heavier person, or on a person whose uterus sits deep inside the pelvis, Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine, told INSIDER in 2018.

“When the placenta sits in the front part of the uterus – what we call an anterior placenta – it does blunt some of the [fetal] activity,” Minkin said.