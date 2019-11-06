I tried the Old Fashioned cocktail at Dante, which was recently named one of the best drinks in the world. Here’s what makes it so special.

caption The Old Fashioned at Dante in New York City. source Ian Burke

Dante, an iconic New York City watering hole located in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, was named the best bar in the world on October 3 by The World’s 50 Best Bars. Just weeks later, Big 7 Travel put the bar’s Old Fashioned at No. 5 on its list of the 50 best cocktails in the world.

The Old Fashioned, which is traditionally made with whiskey, bitters, and sugar – often in the form of simple syrup – takes on a unique, more Italian twist at the 104-year-old cafe.

Insider spoke with Dante’s owner Linden Pride about the Old Fashioned, life after being named the world’s best bar, and his newest venture, Dante West Village, which is set to open in early December.

Big 7 Travel recently put the Old Fashioned at Dante at No. 5 on its list of the 50 best cocktails in the world.

caption The facade of Dante on MacDougal Street in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

The news comes weeks after The World’s 50 Best Bars named the iconic, 104-year-old cafe as the world’s best bar. Located in downtown Manhattan, Dante is open every day of the year – besides Christmas day – from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and is known for its Negroni-heavy cocktail menu and stylish decor.

Dante’s owner, Linden Pride, said that the wave of new customers following the title of world’s best bar is a welcomed challenge.

caption The counter at Dante. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

“We’ve been super busy,” Pride explained. “That’s the only difficult part.”

He also noted that the new customers come with a different set of expectations.

“People come in like, ‘Where are the flares that line the sidewalk? I thought this was the world’s best bar!'” he said, laughing. “When really, we just try to present the best possible example of everything we have on the menu.”

Pride’s next venture, Dante West Village, will be the second location under the Dante banner, and will highlight martinis and a protein-forward menu.

caption Behind the bar at Dante. source Ian Burke

“We’ve had the site for two years, but the whole process has been a long, drawn-out, typical New York construction situation,” Pride told Insider. “We’re planning on opening in the first week of December.”

Pride explained that he hopes the second location will help seat some of the customers that the current 65-seat operation at Dante has to turn away due to space limitations. He said that the new location will have the same brand standards and quality service.

“It’s the next generation,” he said. “Gucci can put out a black dress. It’s a beautiful, classic, bestseller, what have you. But next year, they don’t bring out the same black dress. They innovate, they take the same principles of quality and craftsmanship and take it to the next level while being true to its roots.”

In addition to being martini-focused, Dante West Village’s protein-heavy menu will center around seafood cooked on a large wood-fired grill. It will also feature a year-round spritz menu.

The man behind the stick when I popped into Dante to test out the Old Fashioned was Eloy Pacheco, an accomplished mixologist and alum of the now-defunct Seamstress NYC.

caption Eloy Pacheco, a bartender at Dante, mixes a drink. source Ian Burke

Pacheco explained that the Old Fashioned at Dante is made up of Knob Creek Rye Whiskey, Amaro Montenegro, salted honey, Dale’s bitters, and saline.

Pacheco said that Dante chooses to include rye instead of bourbon in its Old Fashioned because of rye’s spicier and drier flavor profile. He also explained that the addition of saline adds a depth of flavor and complexity to the drink.

“Rye brings more spice. Bourbon makes it a little sweeter,” Pacheco explained. “A lot of people think that an Old Fashioned needs to be sweet – I don’t believe that.”

He told me that for the home bartender, swapping out Knob Creek for ryes from distillers such as Woodford Reserve and Michter’s is also fine.

Aside from the ingredients, Pride told Insider that another reason for the impressive range of cocktails at Dante is the monthly, judged cocktail challenge his bartenders participate in.

caption The chalkboard menu highlighting this month’s challenge winner: Irene Ha’s Black Manhattan ($20). source Ian Burke

“Once a month or two, we give a challenge to them to come up with a cocktail, then we bring in a panel of outside judges to determine the best one,” Pride said. “It’s great. It pushes our staff to innovate and enables them to have their own drink on the menu.”

This month’s winner was a Black Manhattan ($20) from bartender Irene Ha, a former a server at Le Bernardin.

Although Dante is known as a Negroni bar, Pride thinks that having a respectable Old Fashioned on the menu is important.

caption Pacheco stamps an ice cube with a hot metal stamp to brand in the Dante logo. source Ian Burke

“The Old Fashioned is such a fantastic, classic cocktail that we all love to drink,” he explained. “But we wanted to be able to offer our guests a very unique, ‘Dante’ version of that cocktail, and present it in the best way possible.”

Pride told Insider how his bartenders serve the Old Fashioned like they serve all of the bar’s drinks: In beautiful and unique glassware that’s first frozen to keep the drink cool, then chilled with a hand-stamped single ice cube that reads “Dante” across the top.

Pride thinks the Old Fashioned at Dante is unlike any others you might find in different bars across the city.

caption Pacheco pours the old fashioned. source Ian Burke

“One of the key philosophies for any of our drinks is that once you have the first sip, you want to know you’ll order another one.” Pride said. “With the Old Fashioned, I think the answer is always yes.”

Though the Old Fashioned is nearly ubiquitous, many cocktail bars offer their own interpretations of the classic drink. Pride, however, believes Dante’s is the best.

“I think the thing is that once you finish that drink, you might be out again the next night [somewhere else] and say, ‘I love that drink I had at Dante, I want another Old Fashioned,'” he explained. “But our philosophy is that one won’t be as good as the drink you just had at Dante.”

Pride said that when a customer tries it for the first time, they’re hard-pressed to define the spiciness of the Montenegro or the saltiness of the honey individually, as they play off of each other “beautifully.”

caption The finished product, garnished and waiting to be served. source Ian Burke

“We wanted to have the flavor profile skewed a little to have an Italian edge to it,” Pride said. “Traditionally, an Old Fashioned is bitters, sugar, and whiskey – typically bourbon. Instead of sugar, we use salted honey. Instead of traditional bitters, we use Amaro Montenegro and a fantastic American whiskey.”

The presentation was incredible, and the shiny rim of the glass looks perfect next to the carefully-sliced orange peel used as a garnish.

caption Staring down the barrel at the gorgeous Old Fashioned at Dante. source Ian Burke

Pride explained that the branded ice idea came from a pop-up that the Dante crew did at Zuma in Hong Kong. Dante’s creative director, Naren Young – who also created the recipe for the bar’s Old Fashioned – saw that the bartenders there had branded ice.

“Naren spoke to the bar manager, they sourced a little copper stamp, and we just threw the Dante logo on there,” Pride said.

As I stared at the gorgeous drink, Pacheco told me that even though he loves the recipe at Dante, home bartenders shouldn’t shy away from making an Old Fashioned based on their own tastes.

caption The Old Fashioned cocktail ($17) on the window bar at Dante. source Ian Burke

For those at home without access to fancy Italian liqueurs, Pacheco said there are lots of swaps you can use that will still taste great. Instead of the mix of amaro and Dale’s bitters, he said you can get away with simply using a few dashes of Angostura bitters, which can often be found in the bar section of supermarkets, next to the margarita mix.

Pacheco also said that he doesn’t see many mistakes when people make their own Old Fashioned, just different ways of doing it.

“An Old Fashioned should be to your taste,” he said.

The cocktail was excellent — the amaro-and-bitters combo was intense but not overwhelming, as it was cut with just enough sweetness from the salted honey.

caption Me, having a sip, wishing it weren’t 10:30 a.m. on a Tuesday. source Ian Burke

When you think of Dante, you think of bitter Italian liqueur, so it makes sense that even in their Old Fashioned, a typically whiskey-forward drink, Pacheco lets amaro steal the show.

Additionally, though I typically prefer Bulleit’s rye, the Knob Creek was a welcome ingredient and came through just fine. It warmed me up as I drank, without being too hot and heavy. And while many Old Fashioned cocktails can be syrupy, I found this one to be smooth and drinkable.

After a few minutes, the stamp on the ice starts to melt, and the excess water begins to ever-so-slightly dilute the drink, making it even easier to knock back.

caption The melting ice cube in the Old Fashioned at Dante. source Ian Burke

I sat for a while, enjoying the morning and chatting with Pacheco. He poured me a glass of water, and as we swapped bar stories, he told me how much he enjoys working at Dante, even though it’s typically packed with patrons in the evening.

As I got ready to head back downtown for work, I took one last glance at the bar, which is quickly becoming one of my new favorite spots to grab a drink.

caption A decorative drink tray at Dante that reads, “Another Negroni?” source Ian Burke

The Old Fashioned was delicious and to-the-point, as well-made Old Fashioned cocktails often tend to be. Though I’d suggest first-time patrons start with the cocktails that Dante is known for – namely, the Garibaldi – I’d encourage whiskey lovers to give the bar’s Italian take on the classic Old Fashioned a chance.

As I sipped the drink, almost feeling bad about consuming and ruining such a pretty beverage, I watched as Pacheco sliced lemons to prepare for his shift, bar patrons chatted quietly in a booth, and joggers trudged through their morning runs in the Village. I was subtly reminded of why the bar’s Old Fashioned is regarded as one of the best cocktails in the world, and why Dante was crowned the world’s best bar.

A look down at a faded silver drink tray posed the question: Another Negroni?

Sure, but after that, I’m switching to an Old Fashioned.