Basically the culinary equivalent of Uber rides, meal-sharing is gaining traction in Malaysia, with people paying good money to eat a communal meal with strangers at someone else’s place. Inspired by the trend of supper clubs across America and Europe, owners of these mushrooming ‘home restaurants’ are often amateur chefs looking to cook for guests in a cosy environment, without restaurant overheads.
The latest addition this underground dining scene is Dapur Mekwa, a meal-sharing business offering customers a four-course Kelantanese dinner. With each course, co-founder and chef Hisham Saleh puts on a little storytelling show to explain the dishes’ heritage. Guests are provided cue cards and a list of topics to encourage conversation.
Meal-sharing businesses have been on the rise since a decade ago, with the country’s most reputable digs including Huck’s Cafe (boasting 26,000 Facebook fans) and Transparent Apron, a haute cuisine joint run by a blogger and a culinary school grad.