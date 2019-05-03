The most daring dresses celebrities have ever won to the Met Gala

Since 1948, the Met Gala has been hosted annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event serves as a fundraiser for the museum, and kicks off the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

To attend, celebrities are expected to wear over-the-top looks that match the theme of the exhibit. And almost always, they deliver. Everyone from Cher to Beyoncé has graced the Met Gala red carpet wearing risqué looks, including gowns with high-high slits and “naked” dresses with practically see-through fabric.

Below, take a look back at some of the most daring ensembles celebrities have worn to the Met Gala.

In 1974, Cher wore a sparkling sheer dress with feathers on the sleeves.

caption Cher attends the Met Gala with Paulette Betts in 1974. source Ron Galella/Getty Images

The look became one of the most iconic ensembles worn by Cher throughout her career. The theme of the night was “Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design.”

Eleven years later in 1985, Cher turned heads once again with another “naked” style.

caption Cher enters the Met Gala in 1985 with designer Bob Mackie. source Rose Hartman/Getty Images

The musician wore a long-sleeved high-neck gown designed by Bob Mackie for the “Costumes of Royal India” event.

It featured a fishnet top with gold and silver detailing, as well as a wrapped black skirt.

Salma Hayek donned a long black dress with daring details in 1997.

caption Salma Hayek poses at the Met Gala in 1997. source Mitchell Gerber/Getty Images

As the event was themed “Gianni Versace,” Hayek fittingly wore a single-strap black gown from the designer. It featured a high slit on its skirt, and a cutout on the side of the bodice.

For “The Model As Muse” Met Gala in 2009, Kate Moss wore a shining silver gown.

caption Kate Moss walks up the Met Gala stairs in 2009. source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

From the front, Moss’ ensemble looked like a simple minidress with a draped piece of fabric over one arm. But from the back, the dress appeared to be much more daring, with a low back and ruched skirt.

In 2011, Rihanna attended her third Met Gala wearing a sheer black gown with a floral print.

caption Rihanna attends the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Met Gala in 2011. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

The Stella McCartney dress had a single sleeve, and a long train. Rihanna accessorized the look with strappy heels and dangling earrings, and styled her hair in a long red braid.

Marc Jacobs took an interesting approach to his 2012 Met Gala dress.

caption Marc Jacobs attends the 2012 Met Gala. source Lars Niki/Getty Images

For the “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” event, the fashion designer donned a black-lace dress that was styled like a button-up shirt.

He paired the ensemble with white shorts, tall socks, and shoes with diamond belt buckles.

Jennifer Lopez chose a bold animal-print look in 2013.

Her slim-fitting dress was made from sheer fabric, and had a circular cutout on the back. Lopez wore the ensemble to the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” Met Gala.

Also at the 2013 “Punk: Chaos to Couture” event, Anne Hathaway put her own twist on the sheer-dress trend.

caption Anne Hathaway heads into the 2013 Met Gala. source Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Hathaway’s dress was see-through, and featured two triangle-shaped cutouts on the sides of the bodice. The gown also included a striped print, long sleeves, and feathered embellishments.

Beyoncé wore one of her most showstopping Met Gala looks in 2015.

The multi-hyphenate star donned a sheer, long-sleeved “naked” dress, which was embellished in pastel-colored jewels. She wore the look for the “China: Through the Looking Glass”-themed Met Gala.

That same year, Jennifer Lopez rocked a sheer gown with red jewels.

caption Jennifer Lopez walks the Met Gala red carpet in 2015. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Her gown was designed by Versace, and had a short train that blended into the red carpet.

In 2016, Rita Ora took a daring approach to feathers at the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” Met Gala.

caption Rita Ora poses at the 2016 Met Gala. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The singer attended the event wearing a silver Vera Wang ensemble, which was created almost entirely out of feathers. It also featured five cutouts near her thighs, waist, and chest.

Nicki Minaj wore a bold dress covered in buckles to the same event.

Her dress was also sheer, adding an audacious element to her already eye-catching look. Minaj’s gown was designed by Jeremy Scott, who walked the red carpet alongside her.

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a low-back gown in 2016.

caption Emily Ratajkowski walks the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The black-and-white ensemble was designed by Prabal Gurung, and perfectly matched the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme.

For the 2017 “Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo” Met Gala, Kendall Jenner wore a black “naked” dress.

caption Kendall Jenner wears La Perla at the 2017 Met Gala. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Her draped gown appears to have been tied at the waist, with a long slit in the skirt and deep cutout across the bodice. Her look was designed by La Perla.

Rita Ora was wrapped in red ribbon at the same ball.

caption Rita Ora wears an adventurous gown at the 2017 Met Gala. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Her bow-inspired gown was designed by Marchesa, and paired with a light hairstyle and minimal jewelry.

At the 2018 Met Gala, Lily Aldridge stunned in a white gown with rips and cutouts.

caption Model Lily Aldridge attends the 2018 Met Gala. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She paired the look with shocking red boots that doubled as leggings. The event was themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Zoë Kravitz also looked glamorous at the 2018 event.

caption Zoe Kravitz attends the Met Gala in 2018. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Her black lace gown was designed by Saint Laurent. It featured a single long sleeve, and was tied together with two bows on the right side, creating an open design that was one of the most daring on the red carpet.

Cara Delevingne incorporated fishnets into her take on the “naked” trend.

caption Cara Delevingne at the 2018 Met Gala. source Neilson Barnard / Getty

She perfectly matched the show’s theme with her medieval dress and matching crown.