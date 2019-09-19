12 of the most daring outfits celebrities wore to the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show

caption Normani attends the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Celebrities stepped out in some of their most daring looks while attending the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show last week.

The event was held in New York City on September 10 to showcase the newest designs from Rihanna’s lingerie brand. Models like Slick Woods and the Hadid sisters were in attendance, as well as global stars like Halsey and Normani. Many attendees wore lingerie-inspired looks, while others donned sheer dresses and daring cutouts.

Here’s a look at some of the boldest outfits seen at the show.

Bella Hadid arrived in a forest-green pantsuit with no shirt underneath her jacket.

caption Bella Hadid attends the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Instead of a top, she wore a black lace bra underneath her oversized ensemble.

Slick Woods opted for a sheer bodysuit and matching gloves.

The model completed her lime-green ensemble with neon socks and pink sandals that had feathers attached to each heel.

Though Gigi Hadid’s outfit looked understated from the front, it actually featured a daring detail in the back.

caption Gigi Hadid attends the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The model’s jeans featured a rip underneath the back left pocket, creating a bold cutout that made it look as though she’d torn her pants.

Normani paired black lingerie with a standout robe.

caption Normani attends the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She looked stunning in the ensemble, which was comprised of a black corset, zebra-print robe, fishnet tights, and thigh-high boots.

Shanina Shaik donned an all-black ensemble.

She wore a standard suit jacket over a lace slip, and added some shine with silver pumps.

YouTuber Loey Lane rocked the red carpet in lingerie and satin gloves.

caption Loey Lane attends the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Her blue babydoll slip featured a sheer polka-dot print and feathered fringe. She completed the look with black sandals and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Kacey Musgraves wore a purple bra under pajamas for one of her most daring looks to date.

Musgraves’ stylist Erica Cloud, shared a photo from the fashion show on Instagram, where she tagged Savage X Fenty as the designer of her pajamas. The top and bottoms retail separately for $32 each, while the bra costs $25.

Those who sign up for the Savage X Fenty membership however, can purchase the pajama top and bottoms for $12.50 each, and the bra for $20.

Halsey opted for a satin pajama set.

caption Halsey attends the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She wore the robe-style top with no shirt underneath, and completed the look with matching shorts.

While both pieces appear to have been designed by Savage X Fenty, only the top is available to purchase on the brand’s website.

Vanessa Hudgens put an edgy twist on her sleepwear-inspired look.

caption Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The actress wore a lace bodysuit underneath satin pajama pants, and topped the ensemble with a blue-and-black robe.

Ashley Graham looked stunning in a sheer maternity dress.

Underneath the one-shoulder gown, the model wore a black leotard. Graham also donned neon accessories and snakeskin-print heels to add some color to the look.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild turned a suit into a dress for the occasion.

caption Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Her off-the-shoulder dress was seemingly made from two suit jackets, one of which was gray and the other pinstriped.

Saweetie made a dramatic entrance on the black carpet.

caption Saweetie attends the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The rapper arrived wearing a velvet dress that was tied together on each side of her body. She also wore a leather trench coat, wide-brimmed hat, and earrings that dangled past her shoulders.