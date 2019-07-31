These are the most daring dresses celebrities have worn in 2019 so far

From red carpet appearances to New York Fashion Week, numerous celebrities have worn daring dresses throughout 2019 that have pushed the fashion envelope and inspired new trends.

So far, stars like Kim Kardashian West and Heidi Klum have been spotted wearing eye-catching ensembles, many with bold cutouts. Sheer dresses have also become a favorite among the stars, while plunging necklines seem to be making a comeback.

Here’s a look at some of the most daring dresses that celebrities have worn since the start of the year.

In January, Heidi Klum turned heads in a baby blue gown at the Amazon Golden Globes after-party.

The halter-style dress featured a thigh-high slit and a daring cutout across the chest. To add some extra glamour, Klum donned silver heels and sparkling jewelry.

At the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, Linda Cardellini put a sheer twist on a classic look.

The “Dead to Me” actress chose a black, ruffled dress from designer Zuhair Murad for the event. She paired the see-through look with simple makeup and an updo hairstyle.

That same month, Bella Thorne took over the red carpet in a red and black dress.

Her playful look included a heart-print skirt, and two black panels that doubled as her top. She also wore shiny sandals and a long leather jacket draped across her shoulders.

In February, Kim Kardashian West wore a simple dress with an eye-catching feature at the amfAR gala in Manhattan.

Her black gown was vintage and designed by Versace, as INSIDER previously reported. It featured a floor-length skirt and, most notably, a plunging geometric neckline.

R&B sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey experimented with geometric designs at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

caption Halle Bailey (left) and Chloe Bailey (right) at the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

While Halle’s dress featured a black skirt and bubble-shaped top, Chloe’s ensemble consisted of a simple dress with accordion-style sleeves.

Toni Braxton donned one of her most daring dresses to date at the same event.

The legendary singer’s sheer gown was covered in purple sparkles. On Instagram, Braxton said the dress was designed by Elie Madi of Yas Couture.

Paris Hilton rocked a similar style at Philipp Plein’s fashion show on February 11.

caption Paris Hilton attends Philipp Plein’s Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 11. source Splash News

As INSIDER previously reported, her sheer gown stood out as a result of its cutouts and feathered fringe. The dress was also entirely sheer and featured black sparkle details.

Also in February, Kendall Jenner took the “no pants” trend to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Couture designer Rami Kadi created Jenner’s sparkling black dress, which had a plunging cutout at the top and two strips of fabric working as a skirt at the bottom.

In March, Olivia Culpo showcased a bold minidress at an event hosted by Cosmopolitan.

caption Olivia Culpo at the Cosmopolitan Fashion Night on March 12. source Medios y Media/Getty Images

Her nearly sheer outfit had both a square-shaped neckline and a high-low skirt. The model wore her hair in a tight updo style, which placed extra emphasis on her dress.

Priyanka Chopra wore a striking shade of pink while visiting “The View” in March.

caption Priyanka Chopra visits “The View” on March 19. source Adrian Edwards/Getty Images

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star looked stunning in the long-sleeved neon ensemble, which was also sheer. She paired the look with a velvet belt and magenta pumps.

Read more: Fashion trends from 2019 that are already on their way out

In May, Hailey Bieber brought a daring ’90s trend to the 2019 Met Gala.

Bieber’s baby pink dress was designed by Alexander Wang. It looked especially bold as a result of its backless design and “whale tail” feature – a thong peeking out at the back of the dress, resembling a fin – which first rose to fame in the ’90s.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a show-stopping ensemble to the same event.

Not only was Ratajkowski’s dress sheer, but it also wrapped across her chest in the style of a halter top and revealed most of her torso.

Before attending the Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez sparkled during a performance on “The Today Show.”

caption Jennifer Lopez performing on “The Today Show” on May 6. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Her short single-strap dress was covered in silver sparkles and featured triangular cutouts across her waist. Lopez also wore matching fingerless gloves for the performance.

Model Izabel Goulart attended the Cannes Film Festival in May while wearing a black dress with sharp cutouts.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed for photographs in a dress with a long cutout across the chest. Her shimmering outfit also had a single long sleeve and a long slit that reached the right side of her hip.

In June, Taraji P. Henson dazzled the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards.

The “Empire” actress rocked a black dress with sparkling details and a cutout feature at the top. She also wore shiny, silver heels and dangling earrings.

Lizzo surprised the crowd in a printed minidress at the same event.

The wood-inspired print of Lizzo’s dress was eye-catching, as was its high-low hemline and dramatic ruffled sleeves. She topped off the look with a hat in the same print.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Leomie Anderson donned a sheer dress in June.

caption Leomie Anderson at an event hosted by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel on June 25. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

While at an event hosted by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel, the model wore a black wrap-style dress made from sheer fabric with a train that grazed the floor.

Zendaya chose a backless dress for the June premiere of “Spider-Man Far From Home.”

caption Zendaya at the premiere of “Spider-Man Far From Home” on June 26. source Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

The Armani Privé gown mirrored Spider Man’s signature suit, though Zendaya’s version was backless and much more sparkly.

Sofia Vergara wore an edgy look to the July premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

caption Sofia Vergara at the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” premiere on July 22, 2019. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Vergara walked the red carpet wearing a black strapless dress that appears to have been made from rows of black fabric ttied together in a lace-up corset fashion.

Jackie Cruz wore a ruffled gown with a sheer section that made a statement on the red carpet.

caption Jackie Cruz at the “Orange is the New Black” premiere on July 25, 2019. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The “Orange is the New Black” actress chose a tan gown for the premiere of her show’s seventh season. The dress had an off-the-shoulder top, ruffled skirt, and a sheer piece of fabric that extended across her stomach and left thigh.