The most daring dresses celebrities wore at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

caption Celebrities like Winnie Harlow and Bella Hadid wore some daring looks on the Cannes red carpet. source Pascal Le Segretain/Dominique Charriau/Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The two-week-long Cannes Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday, and it continued its reign as one of the biggest fashion events of the year. It’s also typically when celebrities pull out some of their most daring red carpet outfits.

In the past, we’ve seen stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wear bold ensembles with sheer panels and intricately structured designs.

This year, actresses like Eva Longoria and Amber Heard made thigh-high slits and futuristic designs some of the most popular trends on the red carpet.

Here are 15 of the most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Alessandra Ambrosio walked the carpet in an eye-catching red ensemble.

caption Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She wore a draped halter gown with a flowing cape attached at the neckline.

Bella Hadid also donned a bold shade of red for a screening of “Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/Douleur Et Gloire).”

caption Bella Hadid attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Grecian-inspired gown featured a thigh-high slit and cutout designs at the waist. Read more: 25 of Bella Hadid’s wildest outfits that show off her daring style

Heard went with a unique silhouette for a screening of “Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/Douleur Et Gloire).”

caption Amber Heard attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Her dress featured a structured, rippling detail at the left shoulder. She finished the look with matching thigh-high boots.

Eva Longoria arrived in a design by Alberta Ferretti.

caption Eva Longoria attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Her blush pink gown featured an asymmetrical design with sparkly sequins and a thigh-high slit.

Longoria then stepped out for the Kering Women In Motion Awards in a futuristic-looking green dress.

caption Eva Longoria attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Mike Marsland/WireImage

The sleeveless design featured sheer panels on the skirt and shimmering green sequins throughout.

Model Ngoc Trinh combined several trends for her appearance on the 2019 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

caption Ngoc Trinh attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Trinh’s ensemble paired a black beaded bodysuit with a sheer skirt overlay for a unique take on the “naked” aesthetic. Thigh-high slits were all the rage at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and Trinh’s skirt brought it to the next level with its waist-high slits.

Romee Strijd walked the carpet in a semi-sheer dress.

caption Romee Strijd attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Her gown featured lace detailing and a plunging neckline.

Winnie Harlow walked the carpet in an intricately draped red gown.

caption Winnie Harlow attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The dress featured an asymmetrical hemline in the front for a minidress silhouette, while the back had a flowing train.

Harlow then donned a floor-length dress with sheer panels on the sides.

caption Winnie Harlow attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

The middle of the bodice and skirt featured sparkly green and black beaded detailing.

Olivia Culpo wore a glamorous gown and diamond jewels.

caption Olivia Culpo attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Her white dress was strapless with a floral print and included a short train.

Izabel Goulart attended the amfAR Cannes Gala in a dress with shimmering sheer panels.

caption Izabel Goulart attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

The dress also had striking pointed shoulder pads and fringe detailing at the end of the skirt.

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik dazzled in a sheer embroidered ensemble.

caption Shanina Shaik attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

She wore a white bodysuit with a sheer cape overlay with intricate beading and floral embroidery throughout.

Lorena Rae opted for a rainbow-colored gown for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

caption Lorena Rae attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret model’s gown featured a cutout across its bodice and a cape-style sleeve.

Meredith Mickelson wore a unique sheer wrap dress with an edgy twist.

caption Meredith Mickelson attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

She wore a beige bustier-style bodysuit with a black sheer gown draped on top of it.

Model Katelyn Byrd shimmered in a semi-sheer gown.

caption Katelyn Byrd attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Her sparkly gown featured an illusion neckline and a thigh-high slit, which she paired with metallic platform heels.

SooJoo Park arrived in an all-white two-piece ensemble.

caption SooJoo Park attends the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She paired a white draped top with matching wide-leg trousers and a metallic belt.

