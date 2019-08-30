Here’s what the cast of ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ looks like in real life

caption Deet is voiced by Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei on “Game of Thrones.” source Kevin Baker/Netflix and Monica Schipper/Stringer/Getty Images

Netflix’s new fantasy series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” is a prequel to the original 1982 movie created by Jim Henson. Though some of the characters are the same, a new set of actors were brought in to lend their voices to the Gelflings, Skeksis, Podlings, and more.

Puppeteers working on the set of “Age of Resistance” performed all of the dialogue, and then the voice cast had to match their recorded lines to the movements and moods already filmed.

Sigourney Weaver opens the series as the Myth-Speaker.

Just as the original movie featured an omniscient narrator setting up the story in its opening minutes, “Age of Resistance” begins with Sigourney Weaver telling the audience about the planet of Thra and its magical crystal.

The Emperor of the Skeksis is voiced by Jason Isaacs.

The Emperor on Netflix's "Age of Resistance" and Jason Isaacs at the premiere event in New York City.

Thra is ruled by the Skeksis, bird-like creatures from another planet who came to Thra a thousand trine (years) before the events of “Age of Resistance.”

The Chamberlain is voiced by Simon Pegg.

The Chamberlain is distinguished from other Skeksis by his red robes and high-pitched voice.

The Skeksis each have titles they’re known by, like Chamberlain and Emperor. Pegg plays the Chamberlain, who was the main antagonist in the original 1982 movie.

The Collector is voiced by Awkwafina.

The Collector is also called by the name "skekLach" sometimes.

The Collector’s unique feature is the cluster of pustules on her nose, which are prone to disgustingly oozing puss.

The Scroll-Keeper is voiced (and puppeted) by Neil Sterenberg.

Sterenberg is one of the few people who does both the vocal and puppetry performances.

Sterenberg also does the puppetry for Rian (as seen above in a behind-the-scenes video from Netflix).

The Scrollkeeper Skeksis is differentiated by his triple-stacked glasses perched on his beak.

The Ritual Master is voiced by Keegan-Michael Key.

Key is best known for his comedy series "Key and Peele."

The Ritual Master wears rich gold robes and has a long curved ornamental headpiece.

The General is voiced by Benedict Wong.

The General is the Chamberlain's nemesis on "Age of Resistance."

Wong, who recently appeared in “Avenger: Endgame” as the character simply named Wong, brings the formidable General to life on “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

The Scientist is voiced by Mark Hamill.

Mark Hamill famously voiced the Joker for DC's animated "Batman" series.

The Scientist is the Skeksis who creates the machine that drains creatures of their “essence” so that the Skeksis can drink it and revitalize their own bodies.

The Gourmand is voiced by Harvey Fierstein.

The Gourmand has an iridescent ruff around his neck.

The Gourmand is yet another Skeksis. He’s got a more rounded face and beak, and love to indulge.

Mother Aughra is played by Donna Kimball.

Aughra was the first protector of the Crystal, but she turned it over to the Skeksis to guard when they arrived to Thra. Now she is helping the Gelflings fight for the survival of their species and the planet itself.

Rian is voiced by Taron Egerton.

Rian is brought to life with the help of Taron Egerton ("The Kingsman," "Rocketman").

Rian is the first Gelfling viewers meet on “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” He’s one of the guards at the Skeksis castle, and his father is the general of the Gelfling soldiers.

Mira is voiced by Alicia Vikander.

Mira is also a guard at the Castle of the Crystal, where the Skeksis live. She and Rian are in a romantic relationship.

Captain Ordon is voiced by Mark Strong.

Mark Strong recently starred in "Shazam!" and "The Kingsman" series.

Ordon, Rian’s father, is the general who oversees the protection of the Skeksis and accompanies them on trips to the other Gelfling clans.

Deet is voiced by Nathalie Emmanuel.

Nathalie Emmanuel starred as Missandei on "Game of Thrones."

Deet is a Grottan, one of the Gelfling clans which resides in a set of underground caves and passageways. She is guided out into the rest of Thra by the Sanctuary Tree and told she must fight the coming “darkening.”

Hup is voiced (and puppeted) by Victor Yerrid.

Hup helps Deet make her way around Thra and they become friends.

Yerrid, like Neil Sterenberg, is one of the rare performers on “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” who does both the voice and physical acting for his character.

Princess Brea is voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Brea is the youngest daughter of the All-Maudra, leader of both the Vapra clan and all seven Gelfling tribes. She’s curious and clever, and helps uncover the secrets of Thra and the Skeksis.

Tavra is voiced by Caitriona Balfe.

"Outlander" actress Caitriona Balfe plays Tavra.

Tavra is the middle daughter of the All-Maudra, and a celebrated soldier and fighter for the Vapra clan.

Seladon is voiced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Seladon is the eldest daughter of the All-Maudra, and loses her patience with the way Brea is treated compared to herself. Seladon is next in line to become All-Maudra after her mother’s death.

The All-Maudra is voiced by Helena Bonham Carter.

The Gelflings are a matriarchal society, which means each clan has a Maudra (or queen). The All-Maudra oversees every Gelfling in Thra, and works closely with their Skeksis lords to maintain peace.

Maudra Fara is voiced by Lena Headey.

Maudra Fara is the leader of the Stonewood clan of Gelflings, which is where Rian was born.

Onica is voiced by Natalie Dormer.

Dormer famously played Margaery Tyrell on "Game of Thrones."

Onica is from the Sifa clan of Gelflings, on the coast near Ha’rar. She helps Brea when the young princess comes to their tent.

Cadia is voiced by Eddie Izzard.

Comic and actor Eddie Izzard is known for his surreal humor.

Cadia is the Sifan Elder who presides over Onica, and takes the meeting with Brea on the shores of Thra.

The Heretic is voiced by Andy Samberg,

Former "SNL" star and Lonely Island member Andy Samberg plays a Skeksis.

The Heretic is introduced later on the season, and is a different kind of Skeksis who plays an important role.

The Wanderer is voiced by Bill Hader.

Hader stars on HBO's "Barry" and in the coming "IT" sequel.

The Wanderer is a Mystic, another magical being who is not from Thra.

A group of puppeteers worked on set to bring the physical performances of all the characters to life.

Beccy Henderson with the Deet puppet on the set of "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."

The team of puppeteers includes:

Beccy Henderson (Deet)

Alice Dinnean (Brea and Maudra Fara)

Olly Taylor (The Wanderer and The Scientist)

Damian Farrell (The Heretic)

Dave Chapman (The Emperor)

Kevin Clash (The General and Aughra)

Plus a team of “core puppeteers” – Louise Gold, Helena Smee, and Kat Smee.