Netflix’s binge-worthy German series ‘Dark’ defaults to strange dubbing, but you should watch it is with subtitles. Here’s how to fix your settings.

caption “Dark” is a spooky new Netflix original made in Germany. source Netflix

“Dark” is Netflix’s first German series, b ut in the US it will autoplay with dubbed English.

Watching the original German version with English subtitles is a much better experience.

You can change the audio settings on Netflix to several captioned languages including English, German, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

If you haven’t started Netflix’s new cerebral mystery series “Dark” yet, you’re missing out. But before you dive in, it’s important to know all the audio options. “Dark” is the streaming service’s first original German series, which means the entire show was filmed with German actors speaking (you guessed it) German.

For US viewers, Netflix automatically plays a version of the show dubbed in English. But the audio doesn’t quite sync up with the actors on screen, and the voice acting isn’t the best.

How to switch your settings to the original German audio and turn on English subtitles

When you start playing the show, go to the bottom menu on the screen:

caption This will completely change the way you enjoy the show. source Netflix

The second box from the right is will open the audio and subtitles settings. For English speakers, we recommend selecting German audio and English subtitles. If English isn’t your first language, the US version of Netflix also offers Chinese and Spanish subtitles.

For those watching on an Apple TV, you can pull down the same audio menu from the top of your screen while in the Netflix app.

Reading subtitles throughout a show (especially one as complex as “Dark”) can feel like a chore, believe us when we say it’s a much better experience. The original audeio will allow you to truly grasp the performances in the way they are meant to be conveyed on screen.

Season two of “Dark” premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 21.