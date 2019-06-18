27 major questions we want answered on the second season of ‘Dark’

caption The season one finale of “Dark” left a lot of mysteries on the table. source Netflix

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first season of “Dark.”

The first season finale of Netflix’s original German series “Dark” left many unsolved mysteries and questions we hope will be addressed with the coming season two.

Who built the door connecting the cave portal? When was Noah born? Is he related to any of the known characters? Where (or when) did Boris/Aleksander come from? All this and more, below.

The first season finale of Netflix’s first original German series “Dark” likely left a majority of at-home viewers with their minds simultaneously blown and full of questions. We’ve already done a comprehensive breakdown of everything we know about the mysterious Noah and Claudia, but now let’s turn to unanswered questions.

Season two of “Dark” comes to Netflix on June 21, so we hope some of these mysteries are solved soon.

Keep reading for a look at the 27 biggest questions left after season one of “Dark.”

Why did Mikkel/Michael kill himself? What was Jonas supposed to understand based on his suicide note?

caption We never come to understand what Mikkel was going through as an adult. source Netflix

Mikkel is still a very mysterious figure in “Dark.” Jonas refers to him being “sick” in the years leading up to his life – is it possible that seeing himself be born and grow up drove him to a mental brink?

But how did he come to create that map of the caves? And how did he learn the exact moment of his disappearance?

Why did Mikkel appear covered in ink or oil every time Jonas saw him in dreams or visions?

caption Mikkel showed up three times, in apparent visions, always covered in black ink or liquid. source Netflix

Jonas saw his father, Michael (the adult-Mikkel) three times over the ten episodes. Each time it appeared to be a vision or dream, and his father was covered in streaks of black liquid. It might have been paint, since Mikkel seems to have become an artist, but what is the purpose of this symbolism?

How did Mikkel get to 1986? We saw him emerge from the caves but never saw him enter them or the door portal.

caption Mikkel exiting the cave in 1986. source Netflix

When Jonas and Mikkel were running through the forest, Jonas fell down and lost sight of Mikkel. Where did he go? Did he run back to the caves? Or did someone like Helge grab him and bring him back into the caves? If that’s the case, why would Helge have let him go once inside the 1986 cave? Why not bring him to the bunker?

If it wasn’t Helge, is there a second wormhole portal in the woods?

Who built the door connecting the cave portal?

caption The door says “sic mundus creatus est” which means “and thus the world was created.” source Netflix

As we noted in our breakdown of the finale’s major revelations, the door’s inscription is connected to Noah’s back tattoo (which is of The Emerald Tablet -where the phrase “sic mundus creatus est”/”and thus the world was created” originates).

Noah seems to subscribe to a brand of religion and philosophical belief called Hermeticism, which is connected to The Emerald Tablet. But does that mean he built the door? Or did he begin subscribing to Hermetic beliefs after discovering the door and portal?

When was Noah born? Is he related to any of the known characters?

caption Noah is a mystery. source Netflix

We don’t know much about Noah, other than that he wants to control time travel, kidnaps and kills young boys, and appears ageless.

But what if he only appears ageless due to his use of the cave portal? What if he has yet to be born as of 2019, and he’s from the future? Or is he immortal?

Is he the dead husband Agnes Nielson mentions in 1953?

“He was a pastor, but I can’t say he was a man of faith,” Agnes said. “He wasn’t a good person.”

That certainly sounds like Noah. And if that’s the case, then Noah is Ulrich’s grandfather and Mikkel’s great-grandfather.

Who was abusing Tronte as a child? His mother Agnes? Or was Noah the abuser?

caption Agnes and Tronte Nielson in 1953. source Netflix

At one point, we see the young Tronte Nielson pull up his shirt sleeve and reveal a series of brutal burns on his arms – probably the result of someone putting out cigarettes on him. Who was inflicting this physical abuse? His mother? Or was it from his father, Noah? Is that perhaps why Agnes would lie about him being dead?

Is Noah literally the Devil or Antichrist?

caption Noah is connected to religion in more ways than one. source Netflix

While discussing the importance of the number 33 in relation to time loops, Jonas says that 33 was the age at which the Antichrist began his rule. Noah looks around 33, and given his connection the story of Faust (about a man selling his soul to the Devil), he might literally be the Antichrist.

How did Noah choose his kidnapping victims?

caption Helge approaching the young Yasin. source Netflix

We only saw Noah and Helge work together to kidnap young boys between the ages of 10 and 15. Why didn’t Noah take Elisabeth, Charlotte’s daughter? Why only boys? Is there an unknown connection between the victims?

What was the deal with the dates Noah wrote on the bunker wall after cleaning up Yasin’s blood from the floor?

caption Noah drew these dates on the wall of the bunker. source Netflix

After we see Noah scrubbing blood from the bunker floor, he goes to the wall and writes “9.11.1953.”

What is the significance of these dates? And why did Helge see them on the wall when he was a young boy in 1953? What powers does the bunker possess in addition to time travel?

Why did Noah give Charlotte’s daughter a watch with an inscription to her on it? Are they related somehow?

caption Elisabeth and Charlotte Doppler. source Netflix

When Elisabeth went missing for several hours, she returned home and told her mother, Charlotte (the police chief) that she had met a man named Noah. He gave her a gold pocket watch with the inscription “For Charlotte.”

The watch looked old, but Charlotte never explained whether or not she recognized it. What was Noah doing with it? Why did he speak to Elisabeth but not kidnap her? Did the clock maker, H.G. Tannhaus, make that watch in 1953?

What offer did Noah make Bartosz?

caption Bartosz might have made a deal with the Devil. source Netflix

Both times Bartosz gets into Noah’s car, their conversations are vague and cut short. What exactly did Noah say to Bartosz to bring him to his side of the war? What’s the end game between them?

Some people think Noah and Bartosz are the same person. But they have different colored eyes, and very different personalities. Are they connected anyways?

What did Claudia do after finding her dog and reading the “Journey Through Time” book?

caption Claudia is another big unknown on “Dark.” source Netflix

By the end of the first season, we know Claudia began questioning the physics of time and space in 1986, and then somehow by 2019 or 2052 she was engaged in a war with Noah for control of time travel. But what happened between her discovery of Gretchen in the caves and 2019?

Also – how did the poodle get through the cave portal? Was she brought through by someone else? Or is there a second wormhole we don’t know about?

Why did Helge give Claudia the book? Was it on Noah’s orders?

caption Helge gave her “Journey Through Time.” source Netflix

The author of the book, Tannhaus, said the book only sold 500 or so copies. How did Helge wind up with one, and why give it to Claudia? Was Noah perhaps intentionally bringing Claudia into his war for time travel?

Where (or when) did Boris/Aleksander come from? Is he from the future? Who shot him?

caption Aleksander appeared in the woods. source Netflix

We first saw the young-Aleksander (whose real name is Boris Niewald) running through the forest in 1986. He had a black ski-mask on, and his shoulder was wounded. The sound of dogs and helicopters was following him.

Why was he running? Was he a criminal? Is there a chance he’s from 2052, and was sent back to 1986 on Claudia’s orders in order to meet and protect her daughter, Regina?

He seemed very confident that he could walk into Claudia’s office in 1986 and get a job (using a fake passport). Why? There’s definitely more to him that we need to know.

What does Claudia really want? Why is she pitted against Noah?

caption The older Claudia when she showed up to Bartosz’s house in 2019. source Netflix

We still don’t know why Claudia is helping maintain the time loop or why she gave H.G. Tannhaus the instructions for building the wormhole-creating machine. Where did she get that, anyways? What does she want? Why does Noah think she belongs to “the shadow”?

Is there more than one notebook with the Trinity Knot insignia? Both Noah and Claudia are seen in possession of it at seemingly the same time.

caption This notebook might have all the answers. source Netflix

Noah’s notebook appears full of important information, times, and dates relating to the time loop. But we also see it with adult-Jonas in the hotel and Claudia gives a copy (with the half the pages torn out) to Tronte and Peter in 2019.

Is there more than one? Or is this all the same notebook but just at different points in the time loop (similar to how Mikkel’s suicide note existed in two places at the same time).

How did Helge get back to 1956 after touching Jonas through the wormhole?

caption Jonas was launched into 2052, where we think he’ll meet Claudia and complete his paradox time loop. source Netflix

Helge and Jonas touched through a wormhole in the bunker, and seemingly both were moved to different years. Helge woke up in the bunker in 1986 – so how did he get back to 1953? We’re guessing Noah found him and being their partnership right then, but it’d be nice to see confirmation of this in future seasons.

Who is Peter Doppler’s mother, aka Helge’s wife/lover?

caption Peter is the son of Helge. He’s married to Charlotte. source Netflix

We know Peter is Helge’s son – but where’s his mother? When (if ever) was Helge married? Given the importance of family connections, this omission from the show must be intentional. Is she important? Do we already know her name, but not her connection to Helge?

Will Ulrich die imprisoned in 1953? What happens to him next?

caption Ulrich was last seen after being beaten by the police in 1953. source Netflix

We last saw Ulrich in a 1953 jail cell. He all but admitted to the attempted murder of Helge, and the police think he’s also responsible for the two mutilated bodies they found the same day Helge went missing.

Will he go on trial in 1953? Could he be permanently imprisoned in the past? Or will he somehow be set free?

Did everyone in Winden die as a result of the nuclear plant explosion/wormhole creation? Or did it just affect the immediate area in the forest?

caption When Jonas jumps to 2052, he sees the destroyed nuclear plant. source Netflix

When Jonas jumped to 2052 on the finale, he was in the forest right by the nuclear power plant. The plant clearly exploded or underwent a Chernobyl-esque event – but did it destroy the town too? Why does it look like a war-zone now?

If everyone survived, what happened to them? Who are the people who found Jonas?

caption Could this be the child of one of Jonas’ 2019 friends? source Netflix

From Charlotte to Martha and more, where is everyone in 2052? Who were the “Mad Max”-looking people who picked up Jonas? Could the woman be the kid of someone Jonas knew? Perhaps Martha and Bartosz? Or Magnus and Franziska?

How do Noah or Claudia plan on breaking the loop? Aren’t they just participating in it?

caption Noah seems to be working outside the loop, but is that possible? source Netflix

So far on season one of “Dark,” the entire series is one big time loop/paradox. Everything is connected and the future affects the past and vice versa. Is it really possible for Noah or Claudia to change this? As Tannhaus puts it: “Is time an eternal beast that can’t be defeated?”

We’ll have to wait for a possible second season in order to know for certain.