A Canadian couple photographed themselves kissing in front of a lion they killed on safari, and people are outraged

caption A lion in nature. source DEA / V. GIANNELLA /Getty Images

Darren and Carolyn Carter, from Edmonton in Alberta, were pictured kissing behind a lion they killed during a trophy hunt safari in South Africa.

The photo was shared to a Facebook page for Legelela Safaris – a tour company that specializes in big game hunting – which has since been deleted.

Though the tour company deleted its Facebook page, the image of the Carters kissing is still circulating on social media, with people voicing outrage over it.

When not they’re not trophy hunting in South Africa, the Carters work as taxidermists according to a now-deleted Instagram.

Darren and Carolyn Carter, from Edmonton in Alberta, posed with the animal while trophy hunting in South Africa, according to The Independent.

Darren and Carolyn Carter. I hope this kiss makes you famous. pic.twitter.com/V2QUkZq5NB — Danny Clayton (@DannyjClayton) July 15, 2019

“Hard work in the hot Kalahari sun … well done,” the photo was captioned. “A monster lion.”

Another image featuring a different dead cat was captioned, according to The Independent: “There is nothing like hunting the king of the jungle.”

Read more: Black bears are frequently killed across the country when they live closely to humans, but the practice is often unnecessary and can be avoided

I am thoroughly disgusted and appalled at these people. This is all for sport and it is absolutely disgusting. This has to stop now! — Oilergirl (@Sherwoodparkuke) July 14, 2019

Canadian couple kiss and pose for photo by dead lion they killed. Not brave. Not cool. Cowardly to the extreme. What sad sad souls to kill such a majestic & beautiful animal. Ban #TrophyHunting now. https://t.co/j4DKpr3t3D pic.twitter.com/gTD1i0IyLF — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) July 15, 2019

Canadian couple happily kiss for a photo as they kneel behind two magnificent lions they have just killed on a hunt in South Africa (hunt? Bred to kill) Darren and Carolyn Carter from Edmonton, Alberta Now, go get some new ink of the kill, lovebirdshttps://t.co/6lefLWEdLA pic.twitter.com/Wf6HqZhFwq — hip2u™ ✞ (@TruthInBytes) July 15, 2019

Eduardo Goncalves, the founder of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting told The Independent that the lion looked as though it was a tame animal bred for the “sole purpose of being the subject of a smug selfie.”

He said the animal was likely killed in an enclosure.

“This couple should be utterly ashamed of themselves, not showing off and snogging for the cameras,” Goncalves said.

It remains unclear when the big game hunt the Carters participated in took place.

INSIDER contacted the Carters and Legelela Safaris for comment.

According to Panthera, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of big cats, the lion population is threatened by trophy hunting.

A 2009 report from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, found that 600 lions are killed for sport every year.