Meghan Trainor’s new husband surprised her with a perfectly choreographed dance routine at their wedding, and the video is delightful

- source
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
- Daryl Sabara shared a series of videos on Instagram from his wedding to Meghan Trainor, which took place on her 25th birthday in December 2018.
- Sabara performed choreography from Charm La’Donna to a medley of popular songs as Trainor sat in a chair and watched in delight.
- The actor danced to “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Pop! Goes My Heart” from the movie “Music and Lyrics,” and Justin Timberlake’s “Suit and Tie.”
- The couple initially met in 2014, but they were later set up in 2016 by their mutual friend, Chloë Grace Moretz, and revealed their engagement in December 2017.
- Watch the delightful video below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.