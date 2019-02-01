Meghan Trainor’s new husband surprised her with a perfectly choreographed dance routine at their wedding, and the video is delightful

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara got married in December 2018.

caption
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara got married in December 2018.
source
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

  • Daryl Sabara shared a series of videos on Instagram from his wedding to Meghan Trainor, which took place on her 25th birthday in December 2018.
  • Sabara performed choreography from Charm La’Donna to a medley of popular songs as Trainor sat in a chair and watched in delight.
  • The actor danced to “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Pop! Goes My Heart” from the movie “Music and Lyrics,” and Justin Timberlake’s “Suit and Tie.”
  • The couple initially met in 2014, but they were later set up in 2016 by their mutual friend, Chloë Grace Moretz, and revealed their engagement in December 2017.
  • Watch the delightful video below.

