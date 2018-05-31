Dascoin now featured on Blockfolio

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – May 31, 2018 – DasCoin, the Currency of Trust and the store of value within DasEcosystem, is now listed on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency portfolio management app, Blockfolio.

Blockfolio supports over 3,000 cryptocurrencies allowing users to track their entire portfolio in one place. The app provides detailed price and market information and can receive Blockfolio Signal updates directly from the crypto teams.

The clean and simple Blockfolio interface makes it extremely popular for every type of cryptocurrency trader. The most popular features include up-to-date exchange prices and tracking profit/loss of assets.

DasCoin’s integration with Blockfolio comes amid growing awareness in the wider cryptosphere of DasCoin, the currency of trust. The app is now available in six languages, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Russian.

In April, DasCoin became available to trade on public exchanges CoinFalcon, BTC-Alpha and EUBX with several more in the pipeline. DasCoin will only be traded on public exchanges that operate the same strict “Know Your Customer” authentication protocols that underpin DasCoin itself.

More than 750 million DasCoin have already been minted since March 2017. Members of the NetLeaders community purchase licenses giving them access to a certain number of Cycles — units of capacity — on the blockchain. These Cycles can either be used for a variety of services or submitted to the DasCoin Minting Queue and converted into DasCoin. There will be a total volume of 8.589 billion DasCoin.



DasCoin possesses and operates best-in-class Blockchain technology based upon BitShares’ distributed ledger technology, known as Graphene. BitShares is one of the longest ledger in existence and is one of the highest performing ledgers with capacity exceeding 100,000 transactions per second.

Addtionally, DasCoins are not “mined” like those of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work coins. The minting process results in a significant reduction in energy consumption, as well as a more equitable distribution of value.

About DasCoin: DasCoin is a better way to store and exchange value and is the next step in the evolution of money.

DasCoin is the blockchain-based currency at the center of an innovative digital asset system that seeks to optimize the strengths and eliminate the weaknesses of existing currency systems. It is fast, efficient, balanced, secure and scalable.

DasCoin is focused on creating a digital currency that delivers superior performance through greater operational efficiency, increased transaction capacity, wider distribution, better governance and greater regulatory compliance. Protected by industry leading security protocols and a permissioned blockchain, DasCoin is a pioneer in the sector with the goal of becoming the world’s first mainstream digital currency.

www.dascoin.com

https://dascoinexplorer.com