A driver’s dash cam captured the moment a small plane narrowly missed hitting his truck before it crashed near Toronto

caption The footage was captured by tow truck driver Bill Chan, who was on his day off. source CTV News

A truck driver’s dash cam filmed the moment a small plane narrowly missed hitting him before it crashed near Toronto.

The private plane crashed into a fence near Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ontario, which is just north of downtown Toronto.

Bill Chan, who captured the footage, said the plane flew past his truck “two car lengths” away.

He couldn’t believe his luck, and immediately went out to buy lottery tickets.

A dash cam captured the moment a small plane narrowly missed hitting a car before it crashed near Toronto on Tuesday – and the driver immediately went out to buy lottery tickets to try to make the most of his luck.

The private Cirrus SR20 plane crashed beside the highway near Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ontario, which is in the Greater Toronto Area just north of the city.

The footage, which the CBC reports was captured by tow truck driver named Bill Chan, shows the plane veer into the path of an oncoming moving vehicle on 16th Avenue near Highway 401 around 2 p.m.

One of its wings appears to hit the ground before the plane crashes into a fence near the airport.

Read more: A woman was stung by a scorpion on a plane, but says the flight attendant tried to tell her it was just a gum wrapper

Chan told CBC Toronto he was on his day off and on his way to a family meal when the plane few past his truck approximately “two car lengths” away.

“I was driving on the highway, I was picking up speed, and then the plane just came right in front of me,” he said. “I tried to dodge it, and that’s when everything crashed.”

He said he got out of his truck to see if the people inside the plane, which had crashed on its side, were okay, and saw them getting out.

Immediately afterwards, he told the CBC he and his colleagues tried to capitalize on his luck by rushing out to buy $300 worth of lottery tickets.

CTV News reported that there were no “serious injuries” following the crash, though the man and woman inside were treated by paramedics. The plane, meanwhile, sustained damage to its nose and sides.

York Regional Police Sgt. Dave Mitchell told CTV: “Obviously there was a loss of control of the aircraft. I’m led to believe it’s a male instructor and a female student in the aircraft. Thankfully, there were no injuries.”

Investigators said the plane did not rise fast enough during takeoff.

Police added that the plane “careened into 16th Avenue and smashed through a fence before coming to a stop across the street in a ditch.”

You can watch the dash cam footage here:

CTV news photojournalist Tom Polodec shared a number images of the crash.

Update PLANE CRASH Cirrus SR20 based at Buttonville Airport. Both occupants in care of medics with minor injuries. Aircraft departed runway 33 and was flying circuits around the airport. They crashed at the end of the runway of 33 on an inbound pass. #Markham pic.twitter.com/so5gXNg53s — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) March 12, 2019

He added that the male instructor pilot and female student pilot were “doing circuits and practicing touch and go on runway 33 at Buttonville Airport.”

He said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada had deployed investigators to the airport.

He also shared the footage:

Update PLANE CRASH Dashcam video sent to me shows a Cirrus SR20 as it crosses 16th Ave narrowly missing vehicles. Male instructor pilot & female student pilot suffered minor injuries. They were doing circuits & practicing touch & go on runway 33 at Buttonville Airport. pic.twitter.com/L2UksDsLOQ — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) March 12, 2019

The Safety Board described the incident as a “runway excursion,” confirming the plane was doing a training maneuver called a “touch-and-go.”

Representative Ewan Tasker told the CBC: “They had done one take off already, but were coming back to do a touch and go” – the procedure of landing a plane on a runway and then taking off right away without completely stopping.

Tasker added that the instructor took charge right before the touch and go landing, and the aircraft landed well, but that things went wrong during take-off.

ROAD CLOSURE – EB & WB 16th AVE at HWY 404

AIRCRAFT incident at Buttonville AIRPORT

Pilot is fine – incident being investigated

HWY 404 EXIT to 16th AV closed and ON ramp to 404 NB from 16th Av

LD — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) March 12, 2019

Lanes in both directions were closed as police investigated and removed the plane from the area, but the roads were reopened around 6 p.m.